Visakhapatnam is a city that captivates travellers with its stunning coastline, lush hills, and deep-rooted history. However, beyond the city’s borders, Andhra Pradesh is home to incredible destinations that remain unexplored by many. If you’re looking for a journey filled with history, adventure, and breathtaking landscapes, here are some of the must-visit destinations from Vizag in Andhra Pradesh.

1. Lepakshi – A Timeless Architectural Marvel

Distance from Vizag: 940 km

Lepakshi, located in the Anantapur district, is a remarkable historical site known for its Vijayanagara-era architecture. The Veerabhadra Temple, built in the 16th century, is the centrepiece of this heritage town. Its most famous attraction is the hanging pillar, which remains mysteriously suspended above the ground. The temple is also home to detailed paintings and beautifully carved stone sculptures.

2. Yaganti – The Mysterious Temple Where Nandi Grows

Distance from Vizag: 590 km

Yaganti, an ancient temple town in the Kurnool district, is famous for its growing Nandi statue, which has baffled historians and scientists alike. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the Yaganti Temple is built within a cave, creating a unique spiritual ambience.

Unlike traditional Shiva temples, where a Shiva Linga is worshipped, Yaganti features an idol of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The temple’s sacred pond, Pushkarini, is said to be self-filling with crystal-clear water throughout the year. The surrounding rocky cliffs and caves add to the mystique of this fascinating location.

3. Talakona Waterfalls – The Tallest Waterfall in Andhra Pradesh

Distance from Vizag: 700 km

Located in the dense forests of the Sri Venkateswara National Park, Talakona Waterfalls is the highest waterfall in Andhra Pradesh, with water pouring down from a height of 270 feet. The area is rich in biodiversity, and home to rare medicinal plants and wildlife, making it a nature lover’s paradise.

The trek to the waterfalls is a rewarding experience, offering scenic views of the surrounding forest. Apart from its natural beauty, Talakona is also known for the Siddheswara Swamy Temple, adding a spiritual touch to this breathtaking destination.

4. Penukonda – The Lost City of Vijayanagara Kings

Distance from Vizag: 850 km

Once the second capital of the Vijayanagara Empire, Penukonda is a lesser-explored town steeped in history. The town features the Gagan Mahal, a palace built in the Indo-Islamic style, showcasing the glory of its past rulers.

The Penukonda Fort, with its ancient temples, secret tunnels, and intricate carvings, provides a glimpse into the strategic significance of this place during the Vijayanagara era.

The town is also home to the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, a site of great religious importance. Despite its historical significance, Penukonda remains relatively undiscovered, making it an ideal destination for history enthusiasts.

5. Gudisa Hill Station – A Hidden Paradise for Campers

Distance from Vizag: 150 km

Based in the Eastern Ghats, Gudisa is an untouched hill station that offers a perfect escape into nature. Known for its rolling grasslands, misty mornings, and cool climate, this beautiful destination is ideal for trekking and camping.

Unlike the more popular Lambasingi, which attracts heavy crowds, Gudisa remains an offbeat destination where travelers can experience solitude and unspoiled beauty. Visit during winter to see the entire landscape covered in fog, creating a surreal experience. If you enjoy off-road adventures and camping under the stars, Gudisa should be on your list.

6. Mahanandi – The Hidden Gem of Nallamala Forest

Distance from Vizag: 620 km

Mahanandi rests in the heart of the Nallamala Hills, offering a spiritual retreat amid dense forests and natural springs. The Mahanandiswara Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is the main attraction here, known for its sacred water pools that remain crystal clear throughout the year.

The temple’s quaint environment, combined with the greenery of the surrounding hills, makes it an ideal place for meditation and relaxation. The region is also a great base for exploring the Nallamala Forest Reserve, home to a variety of flora and fauna, making it one of the must-visit destinations from Vizag.

With this, we conclude our list of must-visit destinations from Vizag, each offering a unique experience for those who crave adventure, history, and untouched beauty.

