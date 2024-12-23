Dreaming of a getaway but don’t want to splurge? 2025 is the perfect year to tick off some stunning destinations from your travel bucket list without breaking the bank. Here’s a handpicked list of 7 budget-friendly destinations in India to visit from Visakhapatnam, offering a mix of beaches, mountains, history, and culture.

1. Alleppey, Kerala

Nicknamed the “Venice of the East,” Alleppey’s charm lies in its backwaters, houseboats, and beaches. Whether you’re exploring the rustic canals, relaxing at Ayurvedic spas, or witnessing the iconic snake boat races on Punnamada Lake, this slice of Kerala offers a perfect balance of relaxation and adventure.

2. Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Mahabalipuram is a history lover’s paradise. Famous for its intricately carved temples, stunning beaches, and unique rock formations like the Descent of the Ganges, this coastal town offers a peek into the glory of ancient Dravidian architecture without costing a fortune.

3. Gokarna, Karnataka

If you love laid-back beaches and affordable seafood, Gokarna is your ideal escape. Chill at Om Beach, have a fish thali, take a leisurely walk to Paradise Beach, or visit the Mahabaleshwar Temple for a spiritual touch. This quaint town offers the perfect mix of peace and fun.

4. Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Looking for a mountain retreat? Manali is your go-to destination for a refreshing break amidst snow-capped peaks and gurgling rivers. From adventure sports like river rafting and paragliding to peaceful strolls through apple orchards and hot spring dips, Manali is a crowd-pleaser that fits every budget.

5. Jaipur, Rajasthan

A world of royalty awaits in Jaipur, the Pink City of India. Marvel at iconic sites like the Amber Fort, Hawa Mahal, and Jantar Mantar while soaking in the rich culture of Rajasthan. With its affordable local markets and pocket-friendly heritage stays, Jaipur is an absolute treat for history buffs and shopaholics.

6. Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh

Khajuraho is the epitome of architectural brilliance, home to the world-famous Khajuraho Temples with their intricate carvings and sculptures. This UNESCO World Heritage Site is a budget-friendly destination that combines history, art, and spirituality, making it a must-visit for culture enthusiasts.

7. Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Known as the Yoga Capital of the World, Rishikesh offers an unparalleled mix of spirituality and adventure. Meditate by the Ganges, explore vibrant ashrams, or get your adrenaline pumping with activities like river rafting and trekking. The peaceful atmosphere and affordable stays make it a favourite among backpackers.

Whether you’re chasing beaches, mountains, or heritage sites, there’s something in this list for every traveller. So, grab your travel buddies and set off from Visakhapatnam to discover these mesmerizing places this year.

