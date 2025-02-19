Ah, the workweek grind—the never-ending to-do lists and constant “duty calls” that you just can’t hit snooze on. Finding a breather feels as rare as spotting a unicorn. And while bingeing a lengthy, soul-sucking drama sounds tempting, we all know it’ll just leave us more exhausted. Instead, why not go for something short and sweet that packs a punch without stealing all your free time? Here are the new OTT releases this week, all under three hours, that’ll help you unwind and reset:

Daaku Maharaj

Balakrishna is back, and this time he’s a robber trying to survive in a world where the powerful always win—unless he can change that. With Vijay Kannan’s jaw-dropping cinematography and Thaman S’s epic background score, you’re in for a wild ride. Think action, grit, and power struggles all packed into a sleek 2 hours and 27 minutes.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Watchtime: 2 hours 27 minutes

American Murder: Gabby Petito

True crime junkies, this one’s for you. Netflix dives deep into the tragic story of Gabby Petito, whose travel vlogs took a dark turn when she disappeared on a cross-country trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie.

The case went viral as social media sleuths tried to piece together what happened in real-time. Told through the eyes of Gabby’s family and friends, this docuseries uses real footage, texts, and journals to give an intimate and heartbreaking glimpse into her life.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Watchtime: 3 hours

Rosebud Baker: The Mother Lode

Need some laughs? Saturday Night Live writer Rosebud Baker serves up a hilariously raw take on motherhood—complete with all the chaos, joy, and “oh-no-she-didn’t” moments.

Filmed before and after giving birth, Baker’s comedy is witty, sharp, and totally relatable. If you’ve only got an hour to kill, this one will hit the spot.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Watchtime: 54 minutes

Max (Telugu Dubbed)

Inspector Arjun Mahakshay, a.k.a. Max, is a man of action. Just a day before his suspension ends, Max gets tangled in a life-or-death showdown with powerful men determined to take him down.

As chaos unfolds, he keeps his cool—and keeps you guessing with every move. Vijay Kartikeyaa’s directorial debut brings just the right mix of suspense and swagger.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Watchtime: 2 hours 13 minutes

So whether you’re in the mood for laughs, crime-solving, or action-packed drama, these quick new OTT releases this week have got you covered. Perfect for filling those rare moments of free time!

