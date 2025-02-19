Chinese food has always been a staple in every restaurant. From the use of vegetables that add flavour and texture to every dish to the sauces that tie the entire recipe together, Indians love cooking up delicious Chinese foods. When prepared using the right dosage of desi masalas, these dishes unlock their ultimate form: yummy, tasty Indo-Chinese food!

Among the many popular dishes in this cuisine, fried rice is the most popular, enjoyed by people around the world. Vizag has many street food stalls that serve scrumptious chicken fried rice, prepared with Andhra spices while staying true to its Chinese origin.

Here are some hidden finds serving mouthwatering chicken fried rice that you can enjoy at any time of the day!

1. Eater’s Stop

Eater’s Stop has established itself as a cult classic for the people of Vizag, attracting youngsters with their budget-friendly and flavourful dishes. The restaurant offers many varieties of chicken fried rice, often paired with gravy and raita.

For spice lovers, the recommended dish is the Schezwan Chicken fried rice which has rice tossed in spicy sauces and crunchy vegetables. Another option you can try is the Special Chicken Fried Rice, where a separate chicken curry is provided.

Location: Dwaraka Nagar

2. Rasa @ Hotel Vivana

Hotel Vivana’s Rasa is the place to dine with friends and family for its premium interiors, tasteful decor, and scrumptious dishes. The restaurant offers many varieties of chicken fried rice that have gained them loyal patrons.

Their chicken fried rice is made with fried and seasoned chicken tossed in aromatic rice, brought together with the harmony of sauces, and balanced with seasoning and spices. The most recommended dish is the classic chicken fried rice with tossed crispy veggies and juicy chicken.

Location: Siripuram Junction Lane

3. Shah Zafran

Shah Zafran also known as Royal Saffron, offers a wide range of delicious Indo-Chinese dishes. The chicken fried rice from Shah Zafran is packed with flavour, spice, and everything nice. The quality is just as generous as the quantity. Pair the dish with a chilled drink for maximum enjoyment!

Location: Ram Nagar

4. Zeeshan Restaurant

Zeeshan Restaurant serves delicious fried rice with options to suit different spice tolerances. Though the restaurant is known for its aromatic biriyanis, give their chicken fried rice a try too. If you want to have mouthwatering chicken fried rice with the spicy Andhra flavours, this is the place to come to!

Location: Maddilapalem

5. Spicy Venue

Spicy Venue has made its home among the many eateries in Vizag. It has become popular for its traditional decor, decadent Apricot Delight, and its bold and tasty pulaos. You should try Spicy Venue’s range of chicken fried rice dishes for a spicy and tangy experience. To further enhance this experience, add some chopped onions as garnish on your dish!

Location: Siripuram

The Fried Rice is the go-to dish for when you want to have a scrumptious meal without the heaviness of a biryani. The next time you’re on the hunt for a place that serves good chicken fried rice in Vizag, try one of these restaurants!

