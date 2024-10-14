Vizag may be the land of muri-mixture and corn-on-the-cob, but one quintessential dish the city has adopted faithfully is the iconic biryani. Loved by all and refused by none, this dish has made its mark in the hearts of locals. Over the years, many neighbourhood eateries like Zeeshan, Muntaj, Satyam, and more have mastered the delectable biryani and become the go-to spots in Visakhapatnam. However, if you’d like to try some underrated places that serve good biryani, here’s a list of 7 restaurants to try. These were all recommended by Vizagites on Yo! Vizag’s post on Instagram.

1. Gana Mama

Recommended by user @jxshuuuu___

Located in Dwarka Nagar, this joint offers delicious Chicken Fry Biryani and Chicken Dum Biryani at around Rs 150. The place is known to be quite crowded owing to its popularity, so takeaway might be your next best option.

2. Fusion Foods Multicuisine Restaurant

Recommended by user @harshamalika_17

Looking for a spot that serves biryani with a touch of class? Fusion Foods Multicuisine Family Restaurant offers just that. Here, you can indulge in a variety of biryanis ranging from vegetarian to prawn and mutton options.

3. Masha Allah

Recommended by user @nawaz__qureshi_md

Located in Railway New Colony Road, this Biryani Point is well-known and appreciated by locals nearby, especially for their Beef and Chicken Dum Biryanis.

4. Senorita Restaurant & Cafe

Recommended by user @abhinaydantuluri

Located in Asilmetta, Senorita Restaurant and Cafe’s specialities include dishes like Korean Chicken, Thai Chicken, Congo Chicken, and more – but don’t let that distract you from the scrumptious biryanis. With Paneer, Mushroom, Cashew Biryanis, and more, even vegetarians have a wide range of options here.

5. The Isthanbul

Recommended by user @meghana_maggiee_

The Isthanbul in Sujatha Nagar is liked for it’s Chicken Fry and Chicken Dum Biryani. While you’re here, you might also want to taste their Shwarma, another hit among their customers.

6. My Restaurant

Recommended by user @santoshprakash9164

My Restaurant is another spot where delicious food, affordable prices, and pleasant ambiance go hand-in-hand. Do try their Donne Chicken Biryani or Fish Biryank for an unforgettable experience.

7. House of Spice

Recommended by user @sandy_1504

This authentic South India restaurant serves up a variety of vegetarian and non vegetarian biryanis in filling portions. You can pair your choice with true-to-taste Andhra curries like Gongura Kodi Kura, Miryala Kodi Guddu, and more.

The next time you’re craving biryani, why not head over to one of these places and try a new version of it? Experienced and trusted by fellow Vizagites, these biryani spots in Visakhapatnam will be sure to satisfy your taste buds, and one of them might even end up becoming your new favourite. Happy eating!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more food and drink recommendations.