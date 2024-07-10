Vizagites may love the city for its sandy beaches and misty hills, but another thing they love beyond love itself is eating, and that includes desserts – the chocolatey kind. On World Chocolate Day, we took to Instagram to ask local chocoholics what their favourite chocolatey treats around Vizag were, and they gave us their most divine recommendations. So, here are some must-try chocolate-based desserts in Vizag, according to Vizagites:

The Chocolate bomb from Flying Spaghetti Monster

Love having hot, melt-in-your-mouth, chocolatey goodness in your mouth? The Chocolate Bomb from FSM is a local favourite. Go and get a taste if you haven’t!

Mocha Pastry from Bean Board

Spongy, creamy, and glossy – this Mocha Pastry from Bean Board has the perfect balance of chocolate and coffee.

Death by Chocolate Sundae from Jackfrost

An indulgent dessert. Death by Chocolate feels like having all the chocolate in the world at your disposal. Go get your fill at Jackfrost!

Pecan Caramel Bars from The Midnight Wave

If you’re a chocolate-lover looking for something different, try these Pecan Caramel Bars from The Midnight Wave. The way they combine nutty pecans with buttery caramel is just right.

Melting brownie from Kebab Chef

Crispy on the outside, warm and fudgy on the inside – who doesn’t love a classic Melting Brownie? One of the most heavenly chocolate-based desserts, Kebab’s Chef in Vizag does it best, according to one user.

Swiss Chocolate Scoop from Jackfrost

Imagine having the most luxurious, velvety, sweet scoop of Swiss chocolate for dessert. This unmatched experience can be found right here in Vizag, at our well-loved ice cream parlour, Jackfrost.

Apart from these, Fresh Choice and Radisa Cafe were also mentioned by users as some sweet spots for chocolatey desserts. When you’re in the mood for a chocolatey experience, make sure to try one of these Vizagite-recommended desserts!

