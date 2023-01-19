There is never a wrong time to have a chocolatey dessert. In fact, there is no age limit as well. Almost all of us love chocolates in some form or the other. From fulfilling our post-meal sugar cravings to being our late-night snack, chocolates can be considered a good companion. Indulging in a chocolaty dessert has the magical effect of destressing some of us and brightening up our moods. It would be a regret to miss out on these finest chocolate-based desserts in Vizag that are sure to give the most gratifying experience.

Here are the 6 best chocolate-based desserts in Vizag you cannot miss if you have a sweet tooth.

Chocolate Jar Cake- Cake Studio

Cake Zone, located in Dwarka Nagar, serves heaven in a jar with their Chocolate Jar Cake. Soft cake covered in sweet chocolate fudge is simply a dessert not to be missed in Vizag. One can either have it at Cake Zone or pack it to go so that it can fulfil any midnight cravings from the jar itself.

Chocolate Stick Kulfi – Grameen Kulfi

Located in CMR Central Gajuwaka, Grameen Kulfi serves a wide variety of kulfis. Kulfi, often referred to as Indian ice cream, is a perfect summer dessert. Grameen Kulfi serves an impeccable combination of kulfi and chocolate with their Chocolate Stick Kulfi. A chocolate lover’s delight, the Chocolate Stick Kulfi is made by folding decadent chocolate in pure milk rabdi. It is also available to order on Swiggy and Zomato.

Choco Orange- Dumont Creamery

Choco Orange is an exclusive fusion dessert served by Dumont Creamery, located in Dwarka Nagar. The dessert is a fusion ice cream made by combining chocolate and oranges to perfection. Indulge in this sweet and tangy delicacy that is sure to remind one of the orange cream biscuits. This one-of-a-kind dessert is a must-try delicacy in Vizag.

Death by Chocolate Sundae-Madstreet Delights

Looking for something better than a bowl of ice cream? Try Death by Chocolate Sundae served at Madstreet Delights. Chocolaty brownies topped with creamy vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, and assorted nuts make the perfect mid-day snack. Madstreet Delights is located in Dwarka Nagar and is present in Swiggy and Zomato.

Fried Chocolate Pops- Delicious Bajji

If you ever get bored of Churros and Chocolate, then get your hands on the Fried Chocolate Pops available at Delicious Bajji. Deep-fried chocolate covered in waffle batter, crunchy on the outside and creamy on the inside, is perfect for the sweet tooth. Delicious Bajji is located next to Baskin Robbins opposite Dutt Island and serves a variety of bajjis.

Chocolate Truffle Bento Cake- The Dessert Heaven

Bento cakes have been popularized through Instagram and restaurants have added them to their menu ever since. Dessert Heaven serves Chocolate Truffle Bento Cake, the perfect way to satisfy your post-meal chocolate cravings. Dessert Heaven is a cloud kitchen and one can order through Swiggy and Zomato.

Now you know where to go when your heart craves chocolate the next.

