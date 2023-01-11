The traditional Mexican food, Tacos, has found its way to the city. Filled with the choicest and scrumptious veggies or meat of choice and wrapped in a tortilla, Tacos are slowly being considered a novel addition to the food menus here. With the well-renowned brand Taco Bell opening shop in Vizag, the sales of this Mexican dish have been on the rise. There are a few places serving tacos in Vizag that you could try and see if they cater to your palate.

Here are 6 locations that serve tacos in Vizag.

Taco Bell

The biggest taco chain, Taco Bell, opened its outlet in Vizag only a few weeks ago and has been bustling with people since. The Naked Chicken Taco, Fiesta Taco, Potato Burrito roll and Churro Bombs are among the bestsellers. The outlet is located in Dwarakanagar, close to RTC Complex. They offer delivery service on Swiggy.

Wrap It

Wrap It is located at Arunodaya Complex, Dwaraka Nagar. The restaurant offers Crispy Paneer Tacos and Crispy Chicken Taco with Chipotle as part of its menu. The Madmax Chicken Wrap, Fiery Blaze Wrap and Veggie Supreme Burger are also recommended. You can have your food delivered to your doorstep through Swiggy.

Upland Bistro

Popular for its well-curated Continental and Mexican cuisine, Upland Bistro is one the few places serving tacos in Vizag. There are days when people have to wait for at least thirty minutes to get a table, which alone speaks for the quality of food served. The variety of tacos their menu offers are Veg, Lamb, Chicken, Fish and Prawn. The restaurant is located in Waltair Uplands opposite St Paul’s Church at Siripuram and offers delivery service on Swiggy.

Mexico Chicken Poppers

Located at Sector 5 in MVP Colony, Mexico Chicken Poppers serves tacos as part of its menu. Fajita Chicken Taco, Fried Chicken Taco, Mexican Paneer Taco, Fajita Veg Taco and Smokin Chicken Taco are available on their menu. The restaurant caters to delivery service through Swiggy and Zomato.

Flying Spaghetti Monster

Flying Spaghetti Monster is one of the best restaurants on Vizag and is known for its exquisite delicacies. Amongst their many amazing choices on the menu, Lamb, Chicken and Bean tacos are part of their Mexican cuisine. They might be one of the best tacos in Vizag. It is located near Siripuram opposite St Paul’s Church and offers delivery service through Swiggy.

Fresh Choice

Our old-school favourite, Fresh Choice, also happens to be one of the few places serving tacos in Vizag. The popular cafe’s menu for tacos includes Chicken and Veg tacos. While you are there, also consider trying the Chocolate macaron and Brownie Fudge Pastry. They have two outlets in Siripuram and Waltair Uplands. Delivery service is available on Swiggy and Zomato.

