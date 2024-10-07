1. Soups

When words fall short, a warm hug can do wonders. Soups are like that hug in a bowl, promising to nourish the soul. If you’re in need of something subtle yet comforting, try the Sweet Corn Soup at Daspalla Dharani. Kamat also serves up a delicious non-vegetarian version of the soup, a Chicken Sweet Corn Soup.

Meanwhile, Fresh Choice in Seethammadhara offers a healing Chicken Noodle Soup that might help you recoup. For a zesty twist, turn to Varun’s Eat and Heritage’s Veg Lemon Coriander Soups. If you’re after a bold flavour, Eaters Stop offers Manchow Soup in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options.

2. Desserts

The no-nonsense guide to feeling better after a crying session is to reach for something sweet. Nonetheless, if you need an excuse – science says that sweet foods trigger the release of dopamine, the brain’s feel-good chemical. Just be mindful not to overdo it!

Some popular desserts in Vizag that are sure to lift your mood include The Bomb at Flying Spaghetti Monster, Badam Milk from Sweet India, Apricot Delight at The Spicy Venue, Choco Lava Cake from Sharda Bakery, Caramel Custard at Hotel Vivana Rasa, Melting Brownie from Bakers Hub, and Crème Brûlée from Upland Bistro. If you lean towards traditional Indian sweets, try Gulab Jamun or Rasmalai from Sri Hanuman Bakery, Bobbatlu from Mohan Bakery, or Kalakand from Sri Sivarama Reddy Sweets.

And of course, no recovery from heartbreak is complete without ice cream! Some of Vizag’s top spots include Jack Frost, Kevin Scale, Baskin Robbins, Cream Stone, Gatoz Natural Ice-cream, Crème Castle, and Ibaco.

3. Heart-Healthy Choices

Before you scroll past this, hear us out! Whole foods that are rich in vitamins, minerals, and fibre can have a noticeable impact on your mood and sleep. While it may not sound as comforting as a tub of ice cream, a nutrient-dense meal can work wonders for your overall well-being.

For fresh, nutrient-packed veggies, salads are your best bet. Check out SaladO, Swap, Feast n Fit, or Plenty The Kitchen, which all offer vegetable and fruit salads, often paired with proteins for added nutrition.

On the other hand, fatty fish are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, which help regulate serotonin—the happiness hormone. Obviously, there is no better place for sea-food than Visakhapatnam. Check out our recommendations here.

However, if you want to try street-style seafood, head to Aha Beach Bites for mackerel and sickle fish or Eat More BBQ for barramundi, red snapper, king mackerel, and Indian salmon. Fish Canteen also serves some crowd favourites like mackerel fry and pomfret fry.

4. Carb-Comforts

If carbs are calling your name, skip the prologue and dive right in. Here are some of the best carb-heavy comfort foods Visakhapatnam has to offer:

Biryani: Alpha, Muntaj, Dharani, Satyam

Alpha, Muntaj, Dharani, Satyam Noodles: Mega’s 555, Basha Noodles, Teenage Point, Yashoda Noodles Point, Symbi Maggi

Mega’s 555, Basha Noodles, Teenage Point, Yashoda Noodles Point, Symbi Maggi Pizza: Sam’s Griddle, La Pino’s, Ciro’s Pizzeria

Sam’s Griddle, La Pino’s, Ciro’s Pizzeria Burgers: Fresh Choice Patisserie, Circars Bistro, Food Ex, Baker’s Hub, Bunnies Burger

5. Homestyle Meals

Feeling down? Sometimes, a homestyle meal is just what the doctor ordered. There’s something about a simple, home-cooked-style meal that makes everything feel a little better. For those looking for tiffins that taste like mom’s cooking, try Sri Sai Ram Parlour, Nellore Mess, or House of Dosas.

For comforting rice dishes like dal rice and curd rice, head to Subbayya Gari Hotel, Chutneys, Dharani by Daspalla, Venkatadri Vantillu, Chandramma Vantillu, or Rayalaseema Home Tiffins.

No matter the low, these comfort food dishes from around Visakhapatnam can hopefully help lift your spirits, even if it is just a bit. Be kind to yourself, and order yourself one of these recommended dishes when you’re feeling down.

