Our coastal city of Vizag is home to a myriad of places that offer rich, succulent seafood. Here’s a list of our top 5 seafood spots in Vizag. The next time you’re craving some delicious fish or succulent prawns, explore these places and have a feast!

1. Horizon – Dolphin Hotel

For scrumptious seafood, dine at the Horizon restaurant at Dolphin hotel. A multi-cuisine, fine dining restaurant, the restaurant offers food with a view, as it is located on the 7th floor. With the city underneath, live music in the air, and dishes including Chilly Loose Prawns, Dakshin Fish Tikka, Tandoori Pomfret, Fried Fish Masala, and more, Horizon is where to head when you’re in the mood for seafood. The Lobster Masala, however, is said to be the best Lobster in the city – so don’t miss ordering this when you’re there!

2. Tulips – Hotel Green Park

Tulips, at Hotel Green Park, promises round-the-clock comfort food from India and across the globe. From starters like Salt and Pepper Prawn and Appolo Fish, to main courses including Fish Tikka Masala and Prawns Biryani, the menu offers a delicious range of seafood. The lobster here is also well-loved.

3. Spice Affair

Housed in the infamous Meghalaya Hotel, Spice Affair offers an array of mouth-watering dishes like Prawns in Hot Garlic Sauce, Chilli Fish, Pudina Royyala Vepudu, and Malai Fish Tikka. Every bite of these dishes is a celebration of the rich coastal flavours of Andhra.

4. Roto

Serving up a seafood extravaganza, Roto’s menu has all things luxury! With exquisite dishes like Napolean Shrimp Pasta, Citrus Shrimp Rice Bowl, Fish Bonza Biryani, and Meditteranean Shrimp Soup, Roto is the local seafood lovers’ favourite! The next time you want to splurge on some seafood, be sure to check out Roto!

5. Cascades

Situated in Dolphin Hotel, this place has been the locals’ go-to for family dinners since time immemorial. With rich, flavourful dishes like Ajwaini Jhinga, Tender Lobster Curry, Gongura Royyalu, and Jamaican Jerk Grilled Prawns, Cascade truly is every seafood lover’s paradise!

6. The Spicy Venue

Situated in the heart of the city, The Spicy Venue is every seafood enthusiast’s dream! Their menu features everything from Garlic Prawns and Freid Quails to authentic Nellore Chepala Pulusu and Chepala Vepudu. Feast on their range of starters and authentic Telugu seafood dishes and end your meal with their infamous Apricot Delight!

In addition to these spots, some other recommendations in Vizag include the Crab fry at Kamat and Madurai Kitchens. Also, the restaurant inside Gadiraju Palace supposedly has distinctively tasty seafood. If you try one of these places or have more recommendations as to what should go on this list, comment below or send us a message on Instagram!

