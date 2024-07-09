When it comes to exploring India, one of the most authentic ways of travel is by train. Winding between villages and cities, fields and buildings, through tunnels and over bridges, trains show the country in its natural glory. One can curl up by the window with a steaming paper cup of tea, and watch the evergreen woods, the foggy hills and the inky lakes pass by – views that leave us in awe every time. Luckily, select train journeys from the city promise such grandiosity. Here are some scenic train journeys from Visakhapatnam you must experience:

Visakhapatnam to Araku

For those wrapped in wanderlust, or for a traveller seeking to find themselves, the Visakhapatnam to Araku train journey is sure to be a memorable ride that will ironically make you forget yourself. The train travels through the Eastern Ghats, with rolling green hills, charming tribal villages, and gushing waterfalls along the way to enjoy. Going through over fifty tunnels, the train route adds a tone of childlike wonder to the journey.

Visakhapatnam to Cuttack

While the vibrant green farmlands along the way are enough to make you feel dreamy, one of the reasons this train journey is especially beautiful is because it passes right by the deep Chilika Lake, the largest water lagoon in Asia!

Visakhapatnam to Raipur

The Visakhapatnam to Raipur train journey is one that takes you through some of the most beautiful routes on Indian Railways, especially as it passes through the glorious hill ranges between Rayagada and Titilagarh. Following it, the train rides by the hills of western Orissa and passes over the Mahanadi river. The central Indian forests on the Titilagarh-Rayagada ranges appear especially lush and breathtaking after the monsoon, so make sure to schedule your train journey then!

Visakhapatnam to Koraput

The journey from Visakhapatnam to Koraput travels by the Eastern Ghats and passes through the Araku valley – which makes it scenic enough already. You can also catch glimpses of the Jolaput and Kolab reservoirs on the way.

Some say that the destination is not as important as the journey, and those riding the rails on these routes may certainly find it to be true, as the journeys surpass the destinations in beauty. If you’re planning a trip from Visakhapatnam sometime soon, you must consider one of these train journeys!

