The newly announced Vande Bharat Express from Visakhapatnam to Bhubaneswar presents an exciting opportunity for a quick escape to the temple city. With a mere six-hour journey covering a distance of 468 km, this high-speed train is set to commence operations on 17 March, 2024. Functional on six days of the week, – Saturday being the exception – the Vande Bharat departs from Visakhapatnam at 3:30 pm, and reaches Bhubaneswar at 9:30 pm. Availing these services, any Vizagite can make a quick and refreshing trip to the capital of Odisha.

Our recommendation? Turn it into a delightful weekend adventure! Start your journey from Vizag on Friday. Settle into the comfortable Vande Bharat Express and enjoy the scenic ride. Arrive in Bhubaneswar, and check into your chosen accommodation. Explore the city on Saturday. Come Sunday, catch the early 5:15 am Vande Bharat Express back to Visakhapatnam. reaching by 11:00 am – a good chunk of the day left to relax and unwind!

While in Bhubaneswar, here are some of the things you can do:

Sightseeing

A classic way to get to the core of any city is to sightsee – find out what makes the city remarkable. Bhubaneswar is a place that is steeped in history and culture.

Temples



The capital of Odisha boasts a rich heritage of temple architecture that flourished between the 8th and 12th centuries. With approximately 700 temples still standing, Bhubaneswar is a treasure trove of architectural marvels.

Among Odisha’s temples, the Lingaraja Temple in Bhubaneswar stands out as a purely Hindu temple. Constructed between 1025 and 1065 AD, it epitomizes the Kalinga style of architecture. Approximately 180 feet tall, is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas in India.

Just north of the temple is the serene Bindu Sagar lake, where you can stroll, sit, and soak in spirituality. Other notable temples you can visit are the Rajarani temple, Mukteshwar temple, Ananta Vasudeva temple, and the Bhahmeshwar temple.

Shanti Stupa, or Peace Pagoda

The Dhauli Hills hold immense historical importance. It is believed that here, the epic Kalinga War unfolded.

Emperor Ashoka, after witnessing the devastating consequences of war, underwent a profound transformation and renounced violence. To commemorate this pivotal moment, the Shanti Stupa was erected on Dhauli Giri Hills.

Make sure to visit this iconic structure, and do check out the Ashokan Rock Edicts at the foot of the Dhaili Giri Hills, which contains inscriptions of non-violence commissioned by Emporer Ashoka.

Khandagiri and Udayagiri Caves



Considered a ‘Must See’ Indian heritage site by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), these caves have immense archaeological value. A blend of natural formations and artificial carvings. these caves were used as residential spaces for Jain monks during King Kharavela’s reign in the 6th century BC.

Museums

The Odisha State Tribal Museum is a favorite among tourists, providing a fascinating window into the lives of the indigenous people of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Visitors can explore the rich and vibrant socio-cultural heritage of communities such as Varli, Dodhiya, Kokna, and Kathodia, who reside in and around the forested areas of this region. Additionally, you can also pay a visit to the Regional Museum of Natural History.

Food

Delicious Odia food offers a delightful culinary experience, characterized by flavors that are less oily and less spicy compared to other Indian cuisines. Local specialities you must savour include Machha Jholo (a fish curry), Gupchup, Cuttack Chaat, Aloo Dum, Dahi Pakhal, Badi Choora, Dalma, and Santula.

For dining out, consider checking out Dalma, a renowned Odua cuisine restaurant, or Odisha Hotel – if you want something less touristy and more authentic. For fancier dining experiences, you can try Chandini at the Trident Hotel, or Kalinga Restaurant at the Mayfair Hotel.

Shopping



Odisha is famous among shoppers for two reasons: silverwork, and handicrafts. Tarakasi, a type of silver filigree work emerging from the Cuttack area is especially popular. Silver shops and emporiums, lined near the Bhubaneswar Railway Station offer a range of reasonably priced silverwork.

In terms of handicrafts, Ekamra Haat is one of the best places to go. The market features around 50 shops offering a diverse range of exquisite paintings, handloom textiles, and stone statues, all crafted by talented artisans from Odisha. Here, you can also find vibrant Chadua work, metal jewellery, wooden handicrafts, and local paintings. If you’re looking for elegant sarees, visit Boyanika, where you’ll find a beautiful collection of Cotton and Tussar silk sarees.

When all is said and done, you can finally catch the returning Vande Bharat from Bhubaneswar and reach Visakhapatnam, bringing home new memories, experiences, and souvenirs!

When all is said and done, you can finally catch the returning Vande Bharat from Bhubaneswar and reach Visakhapatnam, bringing home new memories, experiences, and souvenirs!