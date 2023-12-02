Fancy a day trip from Vizag? Looking for a short yet sweet outing with your friends or family? Vijayawada, just 350 KM away from Vizag, is a great place to hangout. Explore the vibrant streets and relish our authentic South Indian cuisine in this effervescent city. We have curated the perfect one day itinerary, with a list of things to do in Vijayawada, packed with fun and deliciousness.

Start off from the city by boarding the Vande Bharat express at 5:45 AM and reach Vijayawada by 9:50 AM. Skip the breakfast served in Vande Bharat to enjoy a scrumptious breakfast at the Varalakshmi Kitchen near trust hospital, Pinnamaneni Polyclinic Road in Vijayawada or SSS idly in Benz Circle which serves idly which instantly melts in your mouth. You can then go on to visit the famous Kanaka Durga Temple located at the Indrakeeladri Hills on the banks of Krishna River, for some quiet time. Alternatively, you can visit Undavalli Caves near Prakasam Barrage. The architecture of these caves is exemplary, with the statues sculpted from just a single block of granite.

Stop at the Soul of South, restaurant in Power One Mall, Kanuru for some mouthwatering lunch. Their must try items include chicken chettinad and malabar paratha combo, paneer kempu and gongura kodi pulao. Try Sunnunda from Swagruha foods, to complete your meal. A trip to Vijayawada is incomplete without eating punugulu, you can find them in at any roadside junction. Craving for a mouth licking beverage? Checkout Bandar badam milk near PVP mall lane in Siddhartha Nagar. Finish off your day with some shopping at Besant road, where you can find clothes, accessories and other items.

Return to Vizag by boarding Vande Bharat express at 7:05 PM and reach Visakhapatnam by 11:31 PM on the same day.

