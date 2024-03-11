A second Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam is set to open to the public on 13 March 2024, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurating it from Secunderabad station on 12 March.

This high-speed train, which will run six days a week (except Thursdays), is set to enhance connectivity and comfort between both cities, with important stoppages along the way.

Train number 20707 Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam will depart from Secunderabad at 5:05 am, and arrive in Visakhapatnam at 1:50 pm. The return train, Train Number 20708 Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express, will depart from Visakhapatnam at 2:35 pm and arrive in Secunderabad at 11:20 pm.

The regular service of the train, i.e., the Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express will commence from 13 March. The Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam train, however, will begin operating on 15 March, and bookings for the same will open on 12 March.

In between, the trains will stop at Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, and Samalkot railway stations in both directions.

The train consists of seven AC chair car coaches and one executive AC chair car coach with a capacity of 530 passengers. The existing Vande Bharat Train connecting the two Telugu States has been operating consistently with more than 100% occupancy, said an official release on Sunday. This second train has been introduced with the intention of benefitting these additional passengers. Along with this, a Puri-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat was also recently approved by the Railway Board.