The Railway Board has recently approved two brand-new Vande Bharat Express trains – one connecting Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh with Puri, Odisha, and the other connecting Visakhapatnam with Secunderabad, Telangana. Here are the details:

Puri-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express

This high-speed train, approved by the Ministry of Railways, is scheduled to operate every day of the week except Saturdays. While the exact commencement date remains undisclosed, here are the departure and arrival details for both directions:

Train No 20841 (from Puri to Visakhapatnam):



– Departs from Puri station at 5:15 am

– Stops at Khurda Road (5:57 am), Brahmapur (7:40 am), Palasa (8:48 am), Srikakulam Road (9:33 am), and Vizianagaram (10:18 am)

– Reaches Visakhapatnam by 11:30 am

Train No 20842 (from Visakhapatnam to Puri):

– Departs from Visakhapatnam station at 3:40 pm

– Stops at Vizianagaram (4:30 pm), Srikakulam Road (5:28 pm), Palasa (6:20 pm), Brahmapur (7:00 pm), and Khurda Road (8:55 pm)

– Reaches Puri by 9:55 pm

Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express

Approved by the Ministry of Railways, this train is scheduled to operate every day of the week except Thursdays. While the original Vande Bharat travelling from Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad had been functional before, this approval announced the new reverse express from Secunderabad to Vizag. Again, the exact commencement date remains undisclosed. Meanwhile, here are the departure and arrival details for both directions:

Train No 20707 (from Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam):

– Departs from Secunderabad station at 5:05 am

– Stops at Warangal (6:39 am), Khammam (7:43 am), Vijayawada (9:05 am), Rajuamundry (11:00 am), and Samalkot (11:43 am)

– Reaches Visakhapatnam by 1:50 pm

Train No 20708 (from Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad):

– Departs from Visakhapatnam station at 2:35 pm

– Stops at Samalkot (4:03 pm), Rajamundry (4:38 pm), Vijayawada (6:40 pm), Khammam (8:03 pm), and Warangal (9:03 pm)

– Reaches Secunderabad by 11:20 pm

These efficient rail links promise convenience and connectivity between the vibrant cities. It is tentatively announced that these trains may be inaugurated virtually by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on 12 March. However, this date is yet to be confirmed.