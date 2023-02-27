The Vande Bharat Express has been quite the buzz in the country lately. This semi-high-speed train has been a long time coming for the Indian Railways and it has excited the public ever since it was announced. Becoming yet another step in the country’s journey towards high-speed railways, this train is an important symbol for the nation as we step into the future and a crucial milestone of the “Make in India” initiative. There are many more interesting and important facts about the Vande Bharat Express one must know.

Here are 8 must-know facts about the Vande Bharat Express, India’s fastest train.

Flagging Off

The first Vande Bharat Express was inaugurated on the 15th of February after 4 years of planning and development. It was flagged off by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and its route was from Delhi to Varanasi. It reduced the travel time of this route by 15% when compared to other trains running on this route.

Iterations

There are four versions of the Vande Bharat Express, two of which are in active service. The other two versions that have been proposed will bring improvements in the speed and facilities offered by the train. Additionally, these trains are expected to have sleeper coaches.

Trains in service

There are currently ten routes on which this train runs. The most recent route that has been added is from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Sainagar Shirdi in Maharashtra. Visakhapatnam Junction to Secunderabad Junction is one of the latest routes of Vande Bharat Express.

Speed

The service type of the Vande Bharat Express has been classified as a low-cost semi-high-speed train. During testing, the train reached a top speed of 180 kmph. However, the train’s commercial speed was topped off at 160 kmph. Additionally, due to the conditions of the tracks on its current routes, the train has an operational speed of 130 kmph.

Onboard Wi-Fi

The Vande Bharat Express offers Wi-Fi onboard for the entertainment of passengers. The train has onboard infotainment systems that are connected to Wi-Fi. These services can also be accessed by the smartphones, tablets and laptops of passengers.

GPS-based information system

Another new-age and very modern feature of the Vande Bharat Express is the GPS-based information system, which can only be seen in metro trains. This system notifies passengers about approaching stations and other important information.

Smart security

Every coach on the Vande Bharat Express is equipped with CCTV cameras to monitor and ensure the safety and security of the passengers and all their belongings. Apart from this, the train’s automatic doors only open when the train comes to a complete stop to ensure that no unfortunate incidents occur in the process of deboarding.

Bio-vacuum restrooms

A problem that has plagued the Indian Railways for a long time has been the proper disposal of human waste. With the Vande Bharat Express’s restroom design, they have completely solved this issue by adding Bio-Vacuum commodes that hygienically and efficiently discard human waste.

