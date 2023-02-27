OTT platforms provide endless entertainment, with new content being added every week. In addition to the spectacular releases from January and February, the digital platforms have new content upcoming in March as well. With several movies releasing very often, it becomes difficult for us to keep track of them. Nevertheless, OTT platforms make it convenient for us to access these movies, even if we miss their theatrical releases. Apart from that, new movies are releasing on OTT in the first week of March, which you should look forward to.

Here are 6 movies releasing on OTT in the first week of March.

Alone

Kalidas gets stranded in an apartment while travelling from Coimbatore to Kerala, during the pandemic. The story proceeds with the events that take place in that house. The film stars Mohanlal on screen and the supporting cast feature as voice artists. The thriller film is directed by Shaji Kailas.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 3 March 2023

Gulmohar

The Batra family is all set to move out of their 34-year-old ancestral home. Their shift to a new city, helps them to rediscover the bond that held them together as a family. Sharmila Tagore, Manoj Bajpayee, Amol Palekar, and other notable actors feature in the Hindi film directed by Rahul V. Chittella.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 3 March 2023

Thalaikoothaal

A man is trying his best to save his comatose father while facing a financial crisis. He is forced to make a choice when his family suggests opting for euthanasia. The Tamil drama film stars Vasundhara Kashyap, Kathir, Katha Nandi, and others in notable roles. Jayaprakash Radhakrishnan directed the film.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 3 March 2023

Love at First Kiss

16-year-old Javier discovers that he can see their whole future together when he kisses somebody. He later figures out who the love of his life is, and that leaves him surprised. The Spanish rom-com stars Álvaro Cervantes, Silvia Alonso, Gorka Otxoa, and others. The film is directed by Alauda Ruiz de Azúa.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 3 March 2023

Heatwave

Claire, a young ambitious woman, starts working for a rich businessman. She accidentally gets roped into an affair with his wife. Kat Graham, Merritt Patterson, and Sebastian Roché star in titular roles. The English thriller movie is directed by Ernie Barbarash.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 1 March 2023

Waltair Veeraya

Veeraya is a notorious fisherman, as well as an expert in smuggling goods. His egoistic stepbrother, ACP Vikram Sagar IPS, opposes his smuggling business. Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, and Shruti Haasan star in the action drama film, directed by KS Ravindra.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 27 February 2023

