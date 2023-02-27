Are you tired of the same old boring food options in Vizag? Do you crave something new, exciting, and delicious? Well, we’ve got some excellent news for you! Vizag’s food scene is on fire, with new restaurants popping up left and right. From cosy cafes to upscale restaurants, there’s something for everyone in this city. So, if you’re looking for fresh flavours and mouth-watering dishes, check out our list of the eight latest restaurants in Vizag that you have to try. Enjoy delicious meals, soak up the cosy ambience, and connect with friends and family over great food.

So, join us on a culinary adventure at these new restaurants in Vizag that you are sure to remember.

#1 Bueno

First, we have “Bueno,” Spanish for “good.” And trust us when we say this restaurant lives up to its name. From the moment you step in, you’ll be greeted by warm, friendly staff and an aroma that will make your stomach growl with anticipation. So, if you’re looking for good food and good vibes, Bueno is the place to be.

Location: Madhavadhara

#2 Fuel

Get ready to fuel up your appetite, folks! Our next restaurant is an absolute powerhouse when it comes to food. Fuel may sound like it’s all about healthy eating, but trust us – this place has some serious flavour. And if you’re a fan of Andhra cuisine, you’re in for a real treat. Their chicken biryani is too good, and every bite is an explosion of spices and aromas that will leave you wanting more. So, if you’re looking for a place to satisfy your hunger and taste buds, Fuel is the perfect spot.

Location: Rushikonda

#3 Spicy Pizzeria

Attention all pizza lovers! Spicy Pizzeria is the place to be for delicious, creative and spicy reasonably priced pizzas. Don’t miss out on their adorable mini pizzas packed with flavour. Get ready for a pizza experience like no other!

Location: Shivajipalem

#4 Twilight

Next, we have Twilight, a cafe offering stunning views. This rooftop eatery is perfect for a romantic dinner or a night out with friends. And the food? Delicious! Twilight has something to suit every taste, from pizzas to mocktails. So, come for the views, stay for the food, and leave with unforgettable memories.

Location: Pandurangapuram

#5 The Moon

If you’re looking for a restaurant with a quirky name and delicious food, The Moon is your go-to spot. This restaurant has a cosy ambience that makes you feel right at home. And the food? Simply out of this world! Everything on the menu is an explosion of flavours that will leave you wanting more.

Location: Above Westside, VIP Road

#6 Cosmic House

Cosmic House has covered you with their sizzling sizzlers, heavenly pizzas, and explosive biryanis if you are looking for some out-of-this-world fusion food. Plus, their mocktails are refreshingly delicious! And on weekends, get ready to rock out to live music performances. Cosmic House is the perfect spot for a stellar dining experience.

Location: Siripuram

#7 The Little Tonique

For delicious food, unique drinks, and a stunning view of Rushikonda Beach, head to The Little Tonique. This cosy spot has everything you need for a memorable dining experience.

Location: Rushikonda

There you have it, folks! Our top picks for the latest and greatest restaurants in Vizag. Whether you’re in the mood for pizza, burgers, or healthy eats, there’s something for everyone on this list. So, go ahead and give these new restaurants in Vizag a try and your taste buds will thank you!

