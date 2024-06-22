The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has issued a stop work order against the massive construction site, called ‘MVV The Peak’ across the Tycoon Hotel intersection road in Siripuram. A venture of MVV Satyanarayana, the former YSRCP MP, the order was issued to H R R Constructions Pvt Ltd and 17 others, in response to complaints from local residents in Siripuram. The order comes after reports that the foundations of nearby houses were being damaged due to continuous massive drilling and rock blasting at the construction site.

The notice, issued under sections 417, 422, 423, and 461 of the APMC Act, 1955, was prompted by a formal complaint from the Siripuram Area Residents Welfare Association, represented by its President, J M Naidu, on 12 June 2024. The complaint highlighted the severe noise and dust pollution caused by the construction activities, posing risks to the structural integrity of neighbouring buildings and the health and safety of residents.

During an inspection by the outdoor Town Planning staff, it was confirmed that the blasting operations at the site, belonging to H R R Constructions Pvt Ltd and associated parties, were indeed causing significant disruption and potential hazards. The Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan, had previously been involved in addressing these issues.

The GVMC notice, signed by Commissioner K Than, mandates an immediate cessation of all drilling, blasting, and related construction activities. The notice stipulates that the construction company must either halt operations within three days of receiving the notice or provide a valid explanation. Additionally, the company is required to erect bigger screens around the construction site to prevent dust pollution and protect the surrounding area from falling debris.

The municipal corporation has warned that failure to comply with the stop work order will result in departmental action to halt the construction activities without further notice. A copy of the notice has been sent to the Siripuram Area Residents Welfare Association for their information.

A few days ago, a road divider which had been installed at the major junction in Siripuram to accommodate the constructions by MVV Satyanarayana, was also protested against and removed.

