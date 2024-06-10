On the night of 8 June 2024, Saturday, the Tycoon Hotel traffic signal junction in Visakhapatnam was finally reopened after being closed by the city police last year. The residents have been demanding the much-needed reversal of the closure of the junction that took place in August 2023. The junction was originally closed to address Vastu issues for a real estate project by former YSRCP MP MVV Satyanarayana. The motorists travelling between Siripuram Junction and VIP Road faced significant challenges navigating the route ever since. Despite numerous appeals from residents and public representatives to remove the concrete blocks at Tycoon Junction in Siripuram, officials initially ignored these requests.

The closure of the junction sparked political controversy, with the TDP, JSP, and BJP alleging that the decision was made to benefit the YSRCP Member of Parliament and his construction site in the area.

A series of protests by opposition parties followed. JSP president K Pawan Kalyan visited the site during the Varahi Yatra ahead of the general elections, emphasizing that the changes at the junction were made to benefit the YSRCP leader. PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar and corporator P Murthy Yadav also visited the site, expressing concerns about the inconvenience caused to the public by the closure. They argued that shutting down the entire stretch for the benefit of a real estate businessman and then-MP was inappropriate.

The junction remained closed until the new government took power. After the NDA’s landslide victory, Visakhapatnam East MLA-elect Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu and South MLA-elect Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav met with City Police Commissioner Ravi Shankar Ayyanar. They highlighted the significant inconvenience and extra fuel consumption caused by the detour at Siripuram. They requested the CP to reopen the junction to alleviate traffic and benefit commuters.

The Commissioner of Police responded positively to their appeal, and, the cement barricades were removed using earthmovers late Saturday night.

It is understood that the traffic police still need to undertake some road re-engineering works at Vemana Mandir and the Dutt Island area.

This action was seen as a relief by commuters, who no longer have to take a long detour to reach the other side of the road at Siripuram. The reopened Tycoon Junction has been welcomed by the residents of Visakhapatnam, and further positive changes are anticipated in the future.

Read also- New government, new Vizag? Here are 10 changes Vizagites want in the city after the 2024 elections

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.