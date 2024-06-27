In a stern letter addressed to the Central Government, retired IAS officer EAS Sharma has called for the demolition of structures or the ‘palace’ on Rushikonda Hill that violate Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules, and have been a source of much controversy. Sharma insists that the costs associated with the illegal construction and subsequent demolition should be recovered from the responsible government officials.

Referring to his earlier correspondence dated July 14, 2023, Sharma urged the Ministry to revoke the CRZ approval granted to the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC). He highlighted multiple violations by APTDC, including unauthorized construction in CRZ areas and illegal dumping of construction waste along the coastline.

“I request your Ministry to respect the apex court’s observation and direction in that case and adopt the same approach to the Rushikonda complex,” Sharma wrote. He emphasized that the Ministry should order the demolition of the structures or portions thereof that were erected in violation of the CRZ Notification and court stipulations regarding construction limits on Rushikonda.

Sharma also criticized the Andhra Pradesh Coastal Zone Management Authority (AP CZMA) for its inaction, accusing it of being a “mute spectator” to widespread CRZ violations along the state’s coast. He called for the AP CZMA to be held accountable for the statutory violations and the resultant environmental damage.

Former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s ‘palace’ on Rushikonda has been the object of controversy ever since the start of its construction, even more so since the interiors of the Rs 600 crore mansion were revealed to the public earlier this month. With the new governance in place, everyone has varied opinions as to what can be done with the structures.

