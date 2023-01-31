The capital-to-be city, Vizag, has been beaming with new cafes opening nearly every month. Cafes are a perfect setting, offering a refreshing time with a variety of food and beverage options. From gaming consoles to DJ nights, these newly opened cafes have what it takes to offer a great time to their beloved people. When you feel like you need to catch a break, and meet up with friends or spend time with family, you could consider heading to these new cafes in Vizag.

Here are 6 new cafes in Vizag you could visit.

Plan B Resto Cafe

The newly-opened cafe not only boasts of a bright ambience but amazing food as well. Watermelon Boat, Tower Burger, and Watermelon Mojito are some of the popular items on the menu. You can even leave notes expressing your experience at the cafe!

Location: MVP Sector 5, MVP Colony

Senorita Resto Cafe

Senorita Resto Cafe is yet another resto cafe with a warm, and welcoming ambience. The resto cafe serves special starters like Korean Chicken, Bhutan Chicken, and Paneer Manchurian. Their special Chicken Biryani is highly recommended as well.

Location: Amar Nagar, CBM Compound, Asilmetta

Fuel Bar and Resto

If you’re looking for a place offering lively musical nights, and an array of drinks to choose from, then this newly opened resto-bar is your stop. Grilled Vegetable Sandwiches, Chicken Cub Sandwiches, and Tikka Pizza are some of the recommended items on their menu. The resto-bar offers a wide range of drinks to accompany your dishes.

Location: Opposite Raddison Blu, Rushikonda

Salsa Resto Bar

One can visit Salsa Resto Bar for a classy lounge experience. The interiors and the sound system make the ambience all the more enjoyable. The resto-bar has a plethora of mocktails to choose from, and some of the recommended starters include Nalgonda Mutton, Afghani Kebab, and Malai Kebab.

Location: Above Pantaloons, VIP Road

Studio Grill

Studio Grill serves amazing food, alongside unique services like Xbox Gaming, Outdoor Turf, and Private Theatre. It is recommended to try their Paneer Tikka Pizza, Honey Chilli Potato, and Triple Chocolate Brownie with ice cream.

Location: Opposite D Cabanna, Sagar Nagar

Bean Board

Reputed for being one of the best cafes in Vizag, Bean Board has opened its new outlet recently. The cafe has already marked its place in the city and is known for providing a work-friendly ambience. One cannot miss out on their Hot Chocolate, Cinnamon Roll, Frappucino with Pastry, and Blue Berry Cheesecake.

Location: Alluri Sitarama Raju Marg, Visalakshi Nagar

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.