What to Eat in Vizag in 24 Hours: A Complete Food Guide!

If you love food and want to spend your time exploring the city but don't know what to eat in Vizag, here is a 24-hour food guide in Vizag that you should check out. In this guide, you'll get to know the must-visit spots in the city while munching on delicious treats around the town. So, let's get into it!

Breakfast Spots Around Town!

Vegetarian:

Every morning starts with a nutritious breakfast, right? Begin your mornings at some of the most prized breakfast spots around town. If you love old-school breakfast meals, visit Sai Ram Parlour, Venkatadari Vantillu, Maa Nethi Vindu, and Maa Chunteys. You can find all types of South Indian breakfast dishes here, including hot and soft idlis, crispy dosas filled with masaladar filling, sponge dosas, and more!

Non-Vegetarian:

For those who love to start their day with a spicy portion of protein in their breakfast, there are several non-veg tiffin spots in Vizag. Check out Food Factory in Ramnagar for fulfilling and scrumptious non-veg options for breakfast! Maa Pakashala serves classic brekkies with non-veg curries like Chillu Gare with Chicken Curry, Upma with Royyala Iguru, and more. Amaravati Non-Veg Tiffins in the TSR district is another place where you can find steaming hot and spicy non-vegetarian tiffins. Some more spots to check out for diverse breakfast options include Dine Destiny, Ongole Tiffins, and Raju Gari Pakashala.

Healthy alternatives:

For those who don’t want to compromise on flavour and health, Vasena Poli is the perfect place to crash! The place is committed to serving healthy breakfast to the people, made with millets and cooked in Vistaraku leaves. If you want to start your day with a dose of healthy calories, visit Kaloreez in Vizag! They offer a great selection of healthy vegan and gluten-free breakfast options, including baked poha, palak dosa, oatmeal, and more. For non-vegetarians, the menu features dishes ranging from sandwiches to stuffed omelettes.

English Brekkies:

You can find an English breakfast from 8 AM to 12 PM at the Zero Resto Cafe in Vizag. You get an elaborate spread of French toast, cottage cheese toast, and scrambled eggs in different flavours. Some places in Vizag include Glutton’s Garage, Pastry Coffee n Conversation, and Brew n Bistro cafe.

Grab a fulfilling lunch here!

After having breakfast and exploring the city for a bit, the sun stands over your head, and the clock hits the afternoon. Many restaurants in Vizag serve lunch until 3:30 PM. A common option for lunch is a good and fulfilling thali or some continental food. Here are some options for good lunch spots in Vizag:

Veg Thalis in Vizag:

For authentic vegetarian thalis in Vizag, visit Subbayya Gari Hotel, Ramayya Veg Restaurant, Makkan Masala, Masaledaar Desi Rasoi, and Udipis Upahar. These places have a balanced meal packed with flavour and fulfilling portion sizes.

Non-Veg Thalis in Vizag:

If you prefer non-veg thalis, head over to Dakshin, Green Valley Restaurant, Vijayawada’s Raju Gari Ruchulu, Nellore Vari Mess, and Heritage. Non-veg thalis available at these places are made fresh, served hot, and are brimming with spice.

Continental Food:

There are many options for a casual lunch spot, which has good corners for pictures and mouthwatering food. Some top picks include Flying Spaghetti Monster, Circars Bistro, Brew N Cue, Upland Bistro, and District 12 cafe. Each of these spots offers multiple cuisines with authentic flavours, sure to satisfy your cravings!

Cafes to relax and vibe to!

From aesthetic interiors ideal for taking pictures to comforting brews and indulgent bites, the café scene here has something for everyone. Popular picks include Latte The Kitchen, ARTCOM Cafe, Cheese Burst Cafe, Bean Board, Pawffe, and Suto Cafe. These cafés are known for their relaxed vibe, flavourful coffee, and tempting desserts, making them great spots for casual hangouts, work breaks, or quiet conversations that stretch into hours.

Serious and casual dinner spots in town

After trying out new spots in the city’s food scene, we often find ourselves craving comfort. In those moments, the timeless classics are always the best choice. Try Satyam Restaurant, any outlet in the city, known for its consistent spicy flavour and quality food. Other notable places include Tycoon, SOMAA, Novotel, Spicy Venue, Horizon at Dolphin Hotel, Green Park R&G, and Executive Court. These restaurants remain highly relevant in the city and continue to offer strong competition to other food establishments for several reasons.

Vizag’s food scene is full of hidden gems and underrated eateries serving truly great food. If you find asking yourself where and what to eat in Vizag, round up the best food places, restaurants, and cafes in Vizag in 24 hours with this ultimate 24-hour food guide in Vizag this weekend! Let us know your go-to spot for yummy food!

