Breakfast is one word that drives our early morning laziness away. If it’s breakfast from a restaurant and not homemade, we are sure to jump off our beds. The morning superpower, a vital energy booster, breakfast is a meal we all swear by. South Indian breakfast has its own fan base. The sambar and dosas are incomparable to the rest of the world’s cuisines. And if you are visiting Vizag for the first time or if you are just an ignorant resident unaware of the best South Indian breakfast restaurants near you, check out our list and go get yourself some lip-smacking breakfast.

Scroll down for the best breakfast restaurants that serve some mouth-watering food first thing in the morning.

#1 Dharani (Daspalla)

If you love a South India breakfast as much as we do, then Dakshin is the perfect place for you. From crispy dosas and vadas to soft melt in the mouth idlis and upma Dharani offers a great variety of South Indian delicacies. Adding a finishing touch to the already delicious meal is their filter coffee. be sure to visit this place if you want the entire South of India on one plate. Daspalla Chain of Hotels also owns other breakfast restaurant options such as Heritage and Executive court. They are known for their great hospitality and service making it a good choice for family visits.

#2 Venkatadri Vantillu

Offering you yet another South Indian delight is Venkatadri Vantillu, located in Pedda Waltair main road. With a simple breakfast menu covering the regular breakfast dishes of South India, they have a unique taste. Their coconut chutney and thick dosas are to die for. Be sure to visit on a clear and empty stomach as their quantities are sure to shock you. Gobble down a pulpy fruit juice post breakfast and be ready to have an energetic day. Check out the place as it lists in our collection of the best South Indian Breakfast in Vizag.

#3 House of Dosas

A mix of pallets, unbelievable combinations, multiple cuisines and much more is on the table when you visit House of Dosas. Serving both South and North Indian dishes, the House of Dosas has always maintained in serving high-quality food. Each dosa on the menu has its own delectable flavour and is coupled with a sweet sambar and chutney. They have a very unique choice of dosas, ranging from pizza dosa to Erra Karam Dosa. Located at Kirlampudi Layout, be sure to swing by next time for a memorable dosa experience.

#4 Sri Sai Ram Parlour

One of the oldest breakfast centers in Visakhapatnam, Sai Ram Parlour is the best choice for a quick lip-smacking breakfast. Always bustling with the local crowd, you might find it difficult to even pass through to the cash counter. Be ready to immerse yourself in their beyond delicious sambar. Try out their dosas, idlis and every other typical South Indian Breakfast. You will not be disappointed. The restaurant is located opposite the iconic Diamond Park.

#5 Maa Nethi Vindhu

Like lunch thalis were not enough to make put on an extra kilo, this breakfast place offers you a breakfast thali! Induced with ghee and all goodness the breakfast options at this place will make spoilt for choices. Try out their sponge dosas with a variety of chutneys and you will be sure to find yourself there frequently. Located at Ram Nagar, the restaurant also delivers on Swiggy.

#6 Cafe Military

Located on the highway at Venkojipalem, Cafe Military is yet another breakfast junction of Vizag that you must visit. A good option for those who want to grab a quick bite and get on the road. A crispy dosa along with a strong dose of caffeine is sure to fuel your journey. They also offer a wide range of ghee-infused tiffins such as Ghee Masala Dosa, Ghee Karampodi Dosa, Ghee Plain Dosa. Mouthwatering? be sure to stop by for a scrumptious breakfast.