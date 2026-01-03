GVMC water supply disruption in multiple Visakhapatnam areas

There will be a disruption in drinking water supply in several areas under the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) limits on 5 January, according to the Superintending Engineer of the GVMC Water Supply Maintenance Department, Pallam Raju.

According to a press note issued by Pallam Raju, due to the installation of flow meters on the pipelines at the GVMC Narava Water Treatment Plant and maintenance work at the water treatment plant, there will be a disruption in drinking water supply in some areas from 9 a.m. on 5 January to 9 a.m. on 6 January.

The affected areas include Arilova, Tatchetlapalem, Endada, Madhurawada in GVMC wards 8 to 11; Old Venkojipalem and other areas in wards 12 to 27; Dasapalla Hills, Salipeta, Allipuram and other areas in wards 28 to 39; Railway New Colony, Akkayyapalem and other areas in wards 41 to 57; and Sriramanagar, Srinubabu Nagar, Ajanta Park, Tailors Colony, VUDA Colony, areas opposite the Power Office, RRV Puram Rajaka Colony and other areas in the Pendurthi zone.

Expressing regret for the inconvenience caused to the public regarding drinking water supply, he has requested on behalf of the Commissioner that the city residents cooperate with the GVMC water supply department.

The Superintending Engineer, however, said water would be supplied through water tankers in areas where it is needed, and residents requiring water through tankers can contact the following phone numbers: TSR-AE (8297652049), Block7-AE (9494915740), Yendada-AE (6309860485) & Block22-AE (9848308813).

Also read: 257 drunk drivers booked in Vizag on New Year Eve, no fatal accidents reported

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more Vizag news updates.