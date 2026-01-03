Crime movies you must watch at least once!

Criminal thriller movies are, hands down, one of the most loved genres. From unexpected and intriguing storylines to unpredictable plot twists, crime thrillers know how to build up tension. With just the right amount of sadness and happiness, crime thrillers know how to keep us on our toes and constantly give us goosebumps. With the weekend here, it is time to update your watchlist. If you want to binge-watch something new, here are some of the top-rated crime movies to add to your watchlist!

Here is a list of must-watch crime movies that must be on your watch list:

1. All The Devils Are Here

Four criminals, including a veteran, Ronnie, a number man, Numbers, a short-tempered Grady, and driver Royce, find themselves in a rabbit hole after a heist gone wrong. They are forced to live remotely in an isolated hideout until further orders from their unseen boss. While together, they realise that the threat they impose on others and the possibility of betrayal from someone within the group is greater than from the outsiders.

Where to watch: Paramount Movies, Amazon Prime Video

2. Rekhachitram

A police officer who rejoins his duty after suspension over gambling is assigned a 40-year-old case. He genuinely wants to crack this case for redemption, and learns about a dead body buried deep in a forest after an unexpected confession. Actress Rekha, who was believed to have fled 40 years ago during a shooting in a convent, hides a dark secret with her. Although none of the crew confirmed this, internet sleuths have found a striking similarity between this movie and the real-life crime case of Sister Abhaya.

Where to watch: Sony LIV

3. The Thursday Murder Club

Four retired senior citizens, Elizabeth, Joyce, Ibrahim, and Ron, who live in a retirement village, The Thursday Murder Club, where they meet weekly to solve mysteries of cold cases using old police files. The twist comes when they work on a real murder case and invest themselves in it. Starring Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, and Celia Imrie, this movie is a must-watch!

Where to watch: Netflix

4. Detective Ujjwalan

A librarian, Ujjwalan, who hoards books on crime, mystery, and detective fiction, lives in a village with the lowest crime rate recorded. The locals and local police contact him when they lose a goat, a mug, or a bucket. The peace of the village is shattered after a series of gruesome murders is committed by an ominous figure. Ujjwalan’s skill and intellect are challenged by the mystery killer.

Where to watch: Netflix

5. Revelations

Adapted from a webtoon, this Korean movie follows a pastor tormented by visions urging him to find a missing girl, a detective haunted by her sister’s death, and a convicted sex offender whose past looms over them all.

Where to watch: Netflix

This promising list of crime movie recommendations will surely give you the chills and goosebumps and make you binge-watch until the very end.

