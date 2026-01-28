Horror web series: from ghosts to gore worth streaming

In today’s world of unabashed genre loyalty, ghost hunters and hardcore horror fans stand out as the most devoted—fiercely protective of their passion. Unlike other audiences who drift between tastes, they remain steadfastly committed to horror for the long haul. Here is a list of horror web series worth streaming:

1. Khauf

This web series explores real-life struggles faced by women, but with a paranormal twist. Madhu from Gwalior moves to Delhi to start things afresh, after a traumatic sexual brutality she faced. She chooses to live in a cheap government-run girls’ hostel that hides a much darker secret, along with four other girls. A creepy, mysterious doctor appears to help both parties. This is one of the most-loved horror web series, with fans wishing for a second season.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

2. Cassandra

A family of 4, including parents Samira and Michael, and their son and young daughter, moves into an old smart house. Samira’s younger daughter has just been through a traumatic experience, and the family shifts here for a fresh start. The AI housekeeper Cassandra grows possessive of the family, plotting to eliminate Samira—the obstacle to her claim on them.

OTT Platform: Netflix

3. Bhay – The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery

Inspired by the true crime story of Gaurav Tiwari, founder of the Indian Paranormal Society (IPS), this gripping horror tale weaves in real incidents from his documented books and reality TV shows. Kalki Koechlin stars as a dedicated journalist driven to uncover the truth behind the paranormal and Gaurav’s work.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

4. Bhram

Kalki Koechlin plays Alisha Khanna, a popular novelist suffering from PTSD following the death of her husband and child. She relocates to Shimla for a fresh start and starts seeing the ghost of a teen girl who died two decades ago.

OTT Platform: ZEE5

5. Adhura

This visually breathtaking yet eerie series is set in the majestic Nilgir Valley School. A new US return student, Ved, shows abnormal behaviour. His counsellor, Supriya, tries to help him out. A wrongul, heartbreaking story from the past resurfaces after Old Boy comes back for a reunion. This series delves into heartbreak, jealousy, school romance, and LGBTQIA+ themes.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Each show in this lineup of horror web series offers a completely different storyline, plot, and aesthetic, yet all of them succeed in evoking the same uneasy, gripping feeling, marked by chilling eeriness, goosebumps, and spine-tingling moments throughout. Unlike most horror narratives that rely on similar tropes reworked into different plots, this lineup stands out by exploring entirely distinct themes, storylines, and approaches to horror.

