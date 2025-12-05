December is not only the month of preparations for a new beginning, but also a phase to reminisce about the beautiful memories we made this year. Having a personal tradition of watching classic films on the last weekend of December is always wonderful, as it fills us with nostalgia and sets the perfect tone for bidding farewell to the year. Whether it’s rewatching a timeless favourite or discovering a new gem, enjoying movies is a beautiful and nostalgic way to end this year. Here is a list of must-watch movies on Amazon Prime that should be on your watchlist.

​Top movies to watch on Amazon Prime before the year ends!

1. The Medium

The film narrates the story through a mockumentary. The story is about Nim, a shaman who belongs to a family of shamans. A deity, Ba Yan, chooses the females from the family as her successor to appoint the new shaman. The story shows Noi and Mink, Nim’s sister and niece, who are losing family members. Mink, Noi’s daughter, exhibits unusual symptoms, leading others to believe that the Ba Yan might be choosing her. However, in reality, the deity has no connection to Mink’s behaviour.

2. The Idea Of You

A single mother, Solene, played by Anne Hathaway, accompanies her teenage daughter to a concert where she meets Hayes Campbell, played by Nicholas Galitzine, a young singer from a popular boy band. The two fall in love and navigate their way through their age gap and unconventional relationship. This is one of the highly recommended movies on Amazon Prime.

3. The Notebook

The story is about a poor mill worker, Noah, played by Ryan Gosling, and a rich girl from an elite background, Allie, played by Rachel McAdams, who fall in love but are unable to unite due to Allie’s family and societal norms. World War 2 shines a silver lining of hope, but things again take a drastic turn when a rich man named Lon Hammond gets engaged to Allie. Allie is left to choose between a stable and comfortable life with Lon and an unstable life with Noah.

4. Regretting You

Based on Colleen Hoover’s novel, this story revolves around Morgan and Clara, who have suffered a tragic loss. Chris, Morgan’s husband and Clara’s dad, died in a car accident with Morgan’s sister, Jenny. Morgan gets wind of their affair, and the movie shows the difficult journey the mother-daughter duo go through to overcome this loss and betrayal and start a new beginning.

5. Immaculate

A young nun, Cecilia, who has been through a traumatic childhood and a near-death experience, joins a church in Italy after the insistence of Father Tedeschi. A round of sinister events unfolds following her arrival in the convent. Sister Cecilia uncovers the church’s dark and gruesome past after becoming pregnant.

These movies on Amazon are some of the most loved cult favourites, and we are sure they will make space for themselves in your list of favourites too. These films have been chosen because they are critically acclaimed, adored by fans, and cherished favourites of many viewers. From gripping stories to stellar performances, each selection offers something unique and memorable. They promise to entertain, provoke thought, and leave a lasting impression. We hope you have a great binge-watch session with this list of movies to watch on Amazon Prime.

