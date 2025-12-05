Maredumilli from Vizag: Best Itinerary & Tips

With December finally here, it is time to unwind and relax. While there are many things to enjoy during the last month of the year, planning a getaway is a must. Araku, Paderu, and other destinations will be the top priority during this time. Whether it’s a quick weekend getaway or a slow, nature-filled retreat, a trip to Maredumilli is the perfect escape for anyone craving fresh air, lush greenery, and a peaceful break from the city’s buzz. Maredumilli is a beautiful eco-tourism village, a new addition to Andhra Pradesh tourism, making most of the place unexplored. With winding forest roads, cool streams, and scenic viewpoints at every turn, this journey blends adventure with calm in the most magical way. So, here’s a hassle-free itinerary from Vizag to Maredumilli for the perfect getaway!

When to visit?

Usually, October to March is considered the best time to explore Maredumili. The pleasant skies and cool weather make it the ideal time to plan a trek, camp, or sightseeing trip.

The monsoon season, from July to September, is also a good time to travel. The lush greenery and waterfalls will be in their best condition for travellers to experience. However, heavy rain may affect travel plans. The summer season is not ideal for travel, as scorching temperatures and muggy weather make commuting and travel difficult.

How to reach?

Located 241 km from Vizag, there are many ways to reach Maredumili. The best way to reach this eco-tourism spot is by road. The village is accessible through the NH16 from Rajahmundry, Visakhapatnam, and Hyderabad. Travelling through the road helps in witnessing the landscape in its natural beauty.

Another method to travel from Vizag to Maredumili is by rail. The nearest railway station is the Rajahmundry Station, which is 85 kilometres away. Travellers can also fly to the nearest airport, the Rajahmundry airport, which is located 90 kilometres from Maredumilli.

Where to stay?

After a long journey, all we want to do is collapse on a comfortable bed and nap away the tiredness. To do that, there are several places in Maredumilli. Ranging from starred stays to modest lodges, there’s something for every type of traveller.

For those adventurers who love camping in the wild, there are several camp stays, such as Jungle Star Nature Camp and The Holiday Resort.

Resorts such as Birds Nest Resorts, The Woods Resort, Aranya Eco Resorts, Melody Resorts, Blue Moon Eco Resorts, Vanam Resorts – The Nature’s Nest, and Shambhala Resorts offer comfort along with the experience of living in the wilderness. Some higher-end hotels and stays in Maredumulli include Seven Hills Resorts and Tourism, Vanavihari, and The Woods Resort Maredumili, among others.

Places to visit:

Many mesmerising natural beauties can be explored in Maredumili. These include forest and viewpoints, waterfalls, religious sites, and other attractions. Here are some spots that you should have on your itinerary!

1. Jalatharangini Falls

The Jalatharangini Falls is a beautiful multi-tiered waterfall situated on the Bhadrachalam-Rajahmundry highway, near Maredumilli village in the East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. This stunning waterfall is one of the key tourist attractions in the Maredumili. Surrounded by lush green forests, the cascading water creates a magical atmosphere that feels almost enchanting.

P.S.: Do not litter. Carry back your waste. Respect the natural environment.

2. Manyam Viewpoint

The Manyam Viewpoint is a high-altitude point situated on the Rajahmundry-Bhadrachalam highway, near Maredumili village. This place is located right between the Jalathrangini and Amruthadhara waterfalls. The guests can enjoy a wide view of the beautiful valleys of Maredumili, making it a perfect spot for nature lovers and photography enthusiasts.

3. Bhadrachalam Temple

Located 117 km from Maredumili, the Bhadrachalam temple is dedicated to Rama, a prominent avatar of the god Vishnu. It is one of the most important pilgrimages visited by thousands of tourists every day, earning an esteemed title as the “Ayodhya of South India.”

While travelling and making new memories is an exciting thing, it is also important to stay vigilant and practise safety while travelling. Ensure you carry enough cash during your journey, as network issues may delay UPI payments. Always pack for the weather, along with clothing and footwear, that the destination is expected to have.

A well-planned Vizag to Maredumilli trip promises soothing landscapes, memorable moments, and the kind of quiet that stays with you long after the journey ends. With the right route, a thoughtful itinerary, and a few smart travel tips in hand, you’re all set to enjoy the best of this forest paradise. Pack your bags, hit the road, and let Maredumilli work its calm, green charm.

