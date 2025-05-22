With its scenic mountain ranges of the Eastern Ghats, Vizag offers some great weekend treks. But for the spirited Vizagite craving something more memorable – there are mistier peaks, scarier heights, and even more challenging trails that test your limits! India is a playground for trekking adventures. So, lace up your boots and get ready to explore these treks beyond Visakhapatnam.

1. Dzukou Valley Trek – Nagaland

Start your trek from Kohima and enter a magical world of rolling green meadows, bamboo forests, and rare Dzukou lilies. The trail leads to the serene Dzukou Valley at 8,045 ft, with an optional climb to Japfu Peak for stunning mountain views. Peaceful, scenic, and unforgettable.

Best Time to Visit: June to September

Trek Duration: ~2 days

Altitude: 8,045 ft

2. Sandakphu-Phalut Trek – West Bengal

Trek along the Singalila Ridge to Sandakphu for jaw-dropping views of four of the world’s five tallest peaks – Everest, Kanchenjunga, Lhotse, and Makalu. The trail winds through blooming rhododendrons, tiny mountain villages, and panoramic ridges. A dreamy Himalayan experience for every nature lover.

Best Time to Visit: October to December, April to May

Trek Duration: 6–7 days

Altitude: ~11,900 ft

3. Kumara Parvatha Trek – Karnataka

Starting from the temple town of Kukke Subramanya, this tough yet thrilling trek cuts through dense forests and steep rocky trails to reach Karnataka’s second-highest peak, Kudremukh. Known for testing endurance, it rewards one with stunning Western Ghats views and offers a true sense of adventure for seasoned trekkers.

Best Time to Visit: October to February

Trek Duration: ~2 days

Altitude: 5,617 ft

4. Meesapulimala Trek – Kerala

Start near one of the most popular hill stations, Munnar, and trek through misty hills, shola forests, and the scenic Rhodo Valley. Meesapulimala, Kerala’s second-highest peak, offers rolling grasslands and breathtaking sunrise views. It’s a calm and unspoilt trail for those who love nature without the crowd.

Best Time to Visit: November to February

Trek Duration: 1–2 days

Altitude: 8,661 ft

5. Nagalapuram Trek – Andhra Pradesh

A hidden gem near Tirupati and also the closest trek on the list of treks beyond Visakhapatnam, this trail weaves through lush jungles, slippery rocks, and cool streams. The final prize? A crystal-clear waterfall and a natural pool that feels like paradise. Ideal for weekend warriors craving a wild splash. For more info, refer to this blog.

Best Time to Visit: October to February

Trek Duration: 1 day

Altitude: 2,231 ft

6. Tarsar Marsar Trek – Kashmir

From Aru village, hike through lush meadows, pine forests, and high-altitude passes to reach the twin alpine lakes Tarsar and Marsar. Surrounded by snow-kissed peaks, this trail delivers picture-perfect Kashmir and a surreal camping experience under the stars.

Best Time to Visit: July to September

Trek Duration: ~7 days

Altitude: 13,165 ft

7. Kedarkantha Trek – Uttarakhand

This snowy Himalayan trek begins in Sankri and climbs through oak forests and sleepy villages far away from the cities. This trek offers a wide view of the Garhwal range, it’s perfect for beginners wanting a real winter adventure without needing pro skills.

Best Time to Visit: December to April

Trek Duration: ~ 6 days

Altitude: 12,500 ft

With this, we end our list of treks beyond Visakhapatnam. Some of the treks mentioned on the list require expert guidance, so the trekkers should be cautious and well-prepared before planning their voyage.

