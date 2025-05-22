All year round, we see many movies hitting the silver screen. But only a few chosen ones make it to the popular and successful shelf. These movies often overshadow a set of movies that deserve all the hype. Luckily, these ‘underrated films’ manage to attain their brand of success through OTT platforms and reach cult status. These are termed underrated or hidden gem movies, which attract a global audience. If you are searching for such films, here are some underrated movies from the South Indian entertainment industry you should watch!

1. Anukokunda Oka Roju (Amazon Prime Video)

Saharasa attends a rave party with her friend and wakes up with no memory the next day. After that day, she encounters strange incidents and finds out that a group of men is out to kill her. But the real question is: why?

This critically acclaimed movie has won many awards and is praised for its unique story, excellent performance by the cast, and nail-biting storytelling.

2. Minnal Murali (Netflix)

There are many superhero films, but this is not your average superhero film.

Jaison Varghese is a young tailor who aspires to move to the US and start a new life. But his plans go down the drain when lighting strikes his village on a Christmas night, striking Jaison. Not only is he unharmed from the lighting, but Jaison gains supernatural powers overnight. With great responsibility, Jaison embodies a character named Minnal Murali to fight evil adversaries that prevail in his village.

This underrated gem ticks all the boxes, it is packed with humour, suspense, and action. This movie should be on your list for an entertaining watch!

3. Kottukkali (Amazon Prime Video, Aha)

Meena rejects a marriage proposal from her maternal uncle on the grounds that she is in love with a man from a different caste. Concluding the root cause of Meena’s refusal as an evil spirit, the entire family sets off to consult a seer.

This movie throws light on the behaviours and structure of a dysfunctional family headed by toxic patriarchal foundations. Kottukkali which roughly translates to adamant girl, has won several International film awards, making it a hidden gem!

4. Evaru (Amazon Prime Video)

A successful businesswoman, Sameera, is stuck in a troublesome situation after killing a senior-ranking police officer for allegedly trying to assault her. While the case is filed under the act of self-defence, the opposing side hire lawyers and a corrupt police officer, Vikram Vasudev. Vikram sides with Sameera in exchange for money but demands that she tell him the truth.

Truth blends with lies in this hidden gem thriller movie which will have you on the edge of your seat till the end!

5. Romancham (JioHotstar)

Seven bachelors share a house together, having fun in their leisure time. Fascinated by spirits and Ouija boards, one of the friends decides to use one to invoke a spirit. Things go wrong when the group actually summons a real ghost and begins to witness supernatural activities in the house.

Will the friends make out of this prank-turned-nightmare in one piece?

Based on a true story, Romancham combines horror and comedy in a balanced and entertaining movie.

With this list of underrated South Indian movies, your next watch is sorted! With varying genres like comedy, action, and thriller, there is something for every type of streamer. So, what are you waiting for? Grab your popcorn, make plans, and enjoy watching these movies!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.