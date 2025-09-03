The Malayalam industry has given some blockbuster hits this year. Some of the notable films from the industry include Thudarum, where a man obsessed with his vintage car must unravel a mystery surrounding it, and Alappuzha Gymkhana. In this sports film, a group of friends with poor academic records attempt to gain admission to colleges through the sports quota. A recent movie that has captivated the audience is Lokah: Chapter One. This Malayalam-language superhero movie is about Chandra, a young woman who has supernatural abilities, who fights against evil. Netizens are praising the film for its intense action sequences, well-done storyline, and phenomenal acting. If you loved the film and are on the hunt to find similar movies, this article is for you. Check out these top 7 Indian superhero movies, including Bagheera, Minnal Murali, and Ra. One, and more that are similar to Lokah: Chapter One on OTT next!

1. Minnal Murali

Jaison is an ordinary tailor from a rural village who dreams of making it big in America. But as fate was destined, he was struck with lighting and gains supernatural powers. While protecting the villagers and gaining a good name as an unknown vigilante, he fights against a dangerous man with malicious intent.

OTT Platform: Netflix

2. Maaveeran (2023)

After a deadly accident, a timid cartoonist starts to hear the voice of a character he created in his head. Using that voice as a beacon of hope, the cartoonist embarks on a journey to eradicate all evil from the society.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

3. Mr. India

Arun Verma is a humble violinist and philanthropist who receives an heirloom from his deceased father, which is a watch that grants invisibility to the user. Using this invention, Arun decides to overthrow the plans of a criminal who is intent on conquering India.

OTT Platform: Zee 5, Amazon Prime Video

4. Ra. One

Shekhar is a game developer who designs a game, where the villain has infinite advantages. However, before the game is released, the villain robot, Ra.One goes rogue and kills its creator. The only way to stop the villain is through activating the protagonist or the G.One robot.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

5. HanuMan

Hanumanthu accidently discovers a gem which contains the divine powers of Hanuman. He uses the gem to do good and attracts the attention of an evil person, Michael. The fourth highest grossing movie of 2024, HanuMan is a must-watch movie on this list!

OTT Platform: JioCinema

6. Bagheera

Vedanth Prabhakar is a police officer who dreamt of becoming a superhero, but became a police officer instead. After witnessing a corrupt justice system, he takes on the mantle of Bagheera, a vigilante who fights against the social evil while protecting innocents.

OTT Platform: Netflix

7. Hero (2019)

Shakthi is a young man who helps Mathi exhibit her invention at an educational fair, in hopes of getting recognition and a seat in a good college. But things turn against them and they both are falsely accused of a patent violation. To determine their innocence, Shakthi dons a mask, and exposes the truth about the company issuing the patents.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Bagheera, Minnal Murali, Ra.One, and more! Enjoy the escapades of Indian superheroes in these top 7 Indian superhero movies on OTT, that are similar to Lokah: Chapter One! So, what are you waiting for? Get comfortable on the couch, grab some snacks, and start streaming these movies now!

