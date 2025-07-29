Avatar, directed by James Cameron, is the highest-grossing movie of all time. The magical world of Pandora, with its intriguing ecosystem and resilient habitats, has captivated audiences worldwide. This franchise has produced two films, and the trailer for a third, titled Avatar: Fire and Ash, was released yesterday. The internet is buzzing with excitement and conspiracy theories about the upcoming movie. So, here are 8 top sci-fi movies to stream while waiting for Avatar: Fire and Ash!

1. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

A scientist, Jynn, is abducted from his home to help the Galactic Empire complete the Death Star. His daughter grows up and joins a resistance force to fight against the Empire.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

2. Rise of the Planet of the Apes

Attempting to find the cure for Alzheimer’s disease, a group of scientists experiment on chimpanzees. After a disaster befalls the chimpanzees, the experiment is called off. But Will, a scientist on the team, secretly raises a baby chimpanzee, Caesar, who has gained the intelligent genes from his mother.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

3. Prometheus

A group of explorers find a map surrounding the origins of humanity on a distant moon. They embark on a journey to the darkest corners of the universe, where something fatally dangerous is waiting for them.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

4. Kong: Skull Island

A research expedition team sets out to map and know the topography of a newly discovered island. They soon realise that a giant and mysterious ape inhabits the island and is hell-bent on protecting the island from trespassers.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar, Amazon Prime

5. Dune

Set in a distant future, Paul Atreides joins his father on Arrakis, a desert planet harbouring the most valuable susbstance in the universe, Spice, to become the stewards of the planet. After the transfer of power, malicious forces surround the planet, forcing Paul to embark on a journey to fulfill a foreboding prophecy.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

6. Princess Mononoke

Ashitaka sustains a curse after killing a gigantic bull. Seeking answers and a cure for the curse, he travels to Iron Town and gets entangled between the conflict between two warring clans.

OTT Platform: Netflix

7. Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

Valerian and Laurine must work together to fight the menacing force that is threatening the peace of Alpha, a vast planet housing species from a thousand planets.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

8. Independence Day (1996)

A powerful extraterrestrial race arrives on Earth and destroy major cities with their advanced weaponry. A group of ragtag survivors converge at the Nevada desert and decide to save mankind from complete annihilation.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

These 8 top sci-fi movies are perfect for streaming while waiting for Avatar: Fire and Ash! So, what are you waiting for? Get comfortable on the couch and start watching these entertaining flicks!

