Entertainment is a gift that keeps giving – that is, there’s no end to the inflow of movies, series, and documentaries that are made and put out for the world to see. The rise of OTT platforms has only made such content easier to access. While this development is a blessing, navigating the minefield of OTT gems to find the perfect watch can be rather difficult when one is short on time or simply busy. That’s why we’ve rounded up only the best and most worthy of the new OTT releases this week. Take a look:

Conversations with a Killer: The Son of Sam Tapes

For true crime enthusiasts, we bring good news. The popular Conversations with a Killer series returns this week, with serial killer David Berkowitz as a feature. This infamous New York murderer was known for terrorizing the city in the late 1970s, during which he also committed six murders.

This documentary puts together newly discovered audio interviews to paint a picture of the mind and life of the serial killer. Footage of the detectives, journalists, and surviving victims of Bervowitz shed light on his chilling crimes.

Release date: 30 July

OTT Platform: Netflix

Chief of War

When you can only spare little time for your watchlist, you must spend it on this invigoratingly educational series, Chief of War. Passionate, violent, and stirring, the series tells the tale of the unification of the indigenous people of Hawaiian Islands in the face of colonisation. Dip your feet into the sands of the important history of a people with this mini series, created by Thomas Paʻa Sibbett and Jason Momoa.

Release date: 1 August

Watch on: Apple TV+

Glass Heart

If you’re looking for a revitalizing story of music, dreams, rejection, friendship, and love, Glass Heart is a must-watch among the new OTT releases this week. A Japanese musical drama, this show follows an aspiring drummer who gets kicked out of her band, only to be recruited by a much more talented musician to be a part of his group.

The show’s cast is an all-star ensemble of big names in Japan including Takeru Satoh, Yu Miyazaki, Keita Machida, Jun Shison, and Masaki Suda, who have put in the hours to actually learn music and debut as a band! The soundtrack aims to bring a new and unique sound to listeners, making this show worth checking out.

Release date: 31 July

Watch on: Netflix

Black Bag

Step aside, Mr and Mrs Smith, there’s a new couple keeping life-threatening secrets from each other in town. Black Bag follows George and Kathryn, a married couple who are both intelligence officers that keep their work life under wraps from each other. All hell breaks loose when George is made to tail his wife when she comes under suspicion for being complicit in a Russian operation to leak top-secret software.

Release date: 28 July

Watch on: JioHotstar

While there are many other wonderful new OTT releases in the lineup this week (check out this article to know more), these four should keep you up to date with the best of the best. Whether you’re a fan of documentaries, murders, music, or “IT couples,” there’s something to suit your tastes!