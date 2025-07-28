With the start of another week, it is time to adjust to the work routine. To keep yourself entertained and well energized, a fresh line-up of OTT releases is slated for this week. Last week’s OTT releases were exceptional, with releases like Happy Gilmore 2, Ronth, Trigger, and Sarzameen. This week’s OTT releases include Chief of War, which entails the story of a Hawaiian war chief and his quest to prevent colonization, and Beyond the Bar, a K-drama showcasing how a rookie lawyer is assigned to an experienced and cold lawyer to learn the ropes. Here are the top 11 new OTT releases of this week to stream for limitless entertainment!

July 28th

1. Black Bag

British intelligence agent George Woodhouse faces a tough choice when he discovers his beloved wife, Kathryn, has become a high-level suspect in betraying the country.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

July 29th

2. WWE: Unreal

WWE is much more real than you think it is. Join the legendary stars of WWE as they unravel the stories, chaos, and memories that they made in the backstage of WWE ring.

OTT Platform: Netflix

July 30th

3. Conversations with a Killer: The Son of Sam Tapes

In the newest addition of the Conversations with a Killer true crime docu-series, this series relays the story of New York’s most infamous killer, David Berkowitz, also known as the Son of Sam, and follows his year-long killing sprees with archival audio and interviews.

OTT Platform: Netflix

4. Unspeakable Sins

Trapped in a controlling marriage with no exit, a woman finds solace and acceptance through an affair with a younger man. While plotting an escape from the marriage, the situation spirals out of control, becoming a dangerous dance for survival.

OTT Platform: Netflix

July 31st

5. Glass Heart

An aspiring drummer gets kicked out of her band. Fate gives her a second chance in the form of a brilliant musician who offers her the drummer position in his group, TENBLANK. While their popularity rises, obstacles begin to surface, threatening the peace of the band.

OTT Platform: Netflix

August 1st

6. My Oxford Year

An ambitious young woman, Anna, moves to UK and enrolls in the University of Oxford to fulfill a childhood dream. Just when her life is on perfect tracks, an anomaly comes in the form of a local named Jamie, throwing her well-curated plans down the drain.

OTT Platform: Netflix

7. Super Sara

Sara Montiel was the face of Spain’s entertainment industry in the 1960’s. This docu-series details her personal and professional life through archival videos, photos, and interviews from people near and dear to her.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

8. Chief of War

Under the threat of a foreign invasion, Hawaiian Islands unite under a strong front, led by a strong and unyielding Chief of war. This historical drama series is a must-watch if you love history and action!

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

9. Twisted Metal Season 2

Following the events of the first season, John and Quiet participate in Calypso’s deadly game, Twisted Metal. In the new season, John and Quiet encounter familiar faces and foes, like Sweet Tooth and Dollface.

This popular video game turned series adaptation is loved by fans throughout the global for accurate portrayal and intense action sequences.

OTT Platform: Sony LIV

10. Bakaiti

This slice-of-life series is a nostalgic story of a middle-class family going through a financial crisis. To help ease the burden, they decide to rent out a room in their house. Will this bring them closer or lead to more chaos?

OTT Platform: Zee5

August 2nd

11. Beyond the Bar

A young lawyer steps into the harsh world of law, only to face issues as a result of her amateurish behaviour. She seeks guidance under a cold-blooded yet practical mentor, and the duo constantly clash due to their differences.

OTT Platform: Netflix

With these top 11 new OTT releases, your entertainment for the week is sorted! So, when it’s time to unwind and relax, you can pick a favourite and stream these entertaining titles! Let us know in the comments which title made it to your list!

