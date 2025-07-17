There have been phenomenal K-dramas released this year in each genre, providing entertainment for any streamer. Suspense and thriller fans have looked forward to Nine Puzzles, Unmasked, Revelations, and Hyper Knife K-dramas, which have gained critical acclaim from both fans and critics for their meticulous plots and nail-biting episodes. Coming to the romance genre, this year saw the premiere of When Life Gives You Tangerines, which has won several awards. If you love the romance genre, here are some of the best 9 Korean romance dramas of 2025 that you should not miss!

1. Head Over Heels

A high school student lives a double life- student by day, shaman at night. During her nightly shaman duties, she comes across a boy who’s fated to die. Falling in love at first sight, she decides to save the boy, no matter what the consequences.

This on-going K-drama has fans in a chokehold with its twists and silly romance, making it a must-watch!

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

2. Motel California

Ji Gang-hee runs away from her village in hopes of becoming someone great, leaving behind her father, Choi Min-soo, and her first love, Chun Yeon-soo. 12 years later, she returns to her hometown under a mysterious condition and reunites with Yeon-soo. But the journey to finding herself is a long and tedious journey.

OTT Platform: Viki

3. The First Night with the Duke

Based on the famous webtoon of the same title, this romance drama revolves around an ordinary university student who wakes up to find herself reincarnated as an extra in her favourite romance novel. She spies on the main lead from afar in a party and the next thing she knows is waking up next to him!

OTT Platforms: Viki

4. Lost in Starlight

Nan-young is selected to represent humanity on Mars and has to leave her lover, Jay, on Earth while departing. Can this star-crossed romance survive the endless cosmos?

OTT Platform: Netflix

5. Tastefully Yours

In order for his restaurant to climb the ladders of the culinary world, an arrogant heir is on the hunt for revolutionary recipes. On a fateful day, he meets a headstrong and low-profile chef, who dishes out exceptional food. The heir is determined to claim his fortune-bringing recipe but fate has other plans for this chaotic duo.

OTT Platform: Netflix

6. The Potato Lab

This healing rom-com is surrounded around a passionate potato researcher, Lee Sun-bin and a man grounded in reality, Baek-ho, as the duo work closely and develop feelings for each other.

OTT Platform: Netflix

7. My Dearest Nemesis

Baek Soo-jung’s first love is a fellow player from an online video game. 16 years later, she is the planning team leader at a departmental store. When a younger boss arrives with secrets, she is immediately reminded of her first love.

OTT Platform: Viki

8. Heavenly Ever After

The train has arrived in Heaven Station, with the souls of people who have lived a good life. Hoping to reunite with her husband, the wife remains in her eighties and finds out that her husband has opted for a younger age.

This refreshing rom-com should be on your watchlist!

OTT Platform: Netflix

9. Melo Movie

Four teenagers are separated due to unforeseen circumstances. After five years, the teenagers reunite as adults, navigating through the world. Can their broken bond be repaired once again?

OTT Platform: Netflix

These 9 top Korean romance dramas of 2025 are sure to make your heart flutter! Each of these dramas has the perfect mix of romance, longing, and miscommunication, which are perfect for binge-watching. So, what are you waiting for? Start streaming these lovely K-dramas now!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.