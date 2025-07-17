With just a day left for the weekend, all bets are on: you’re going to spend the coming days on your couch with a good movie or show to keep you company. Are we right or are we right? For those of you that like to keep your watchlist interesting, the new standout releases on OTT platforms are worth whiling your time away with. Check out nine standouts:

1. Ziam

A pulse-pounding Thai thriller, Ziam centers on Singh, a former Muay Thai champion who’s pulled back into action when a zombie outbreak threatens his world. With his partner Rin, a doctor, trapped amidst the chaos, Singh must rely on his combat instincts to save her.

OTT Platform: Netflix

2. The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3

The tangled teen love triangle continues as Belly finds herself once again choosing between the Fisher brothers, Conrad and Jeremiah. Will she finally make a decision, or are more romantic twists on the horizon? Season 3 promises plenty of drama, longing stares, and summer nostalgia.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

3. Moonwalk

Set in the backdrop of the 1980s, Moonwalk follows a group of boys captivated by Michael Jackson’s iconic dance style. Their journey to master breakdancing and pay tribute to the King of Pop is a coming-of-age tale filled with rhythm, resilience, and retro charm.

OTT Platform: Jiohotstar

5. DNA

In this psychological drama, a mother recently diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder becomes convinced that her newborn was switched at birth. While those around her question her sanity, her husband, once an addict, races against time to uncover the truth.

OTT Platform: Jiohotstar

6. Vir Das: Fool Volume

Fresh off his International Emmy win, comedian Vir Das returns with a new Netflix stand-up special, Fool Volume. With his signature wit, Das explores the joy in foolishness and how embracing it has led to unexpected moments of happiness.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release date: July 18

7. Wall to Wall

This Korean psychological thriller unravels the horrors hidden within the walls of a seemingly perfect home. Woo-seong, after pouring his savings into a sleek new apartment, begins to notice eerie sounds, unsettling neighbours, and an overwhelming sense of dread. What lies behind those pristine walls?

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release date: July 18

8. Amy Bradley is Missing

In March 1998, 23-year-old Amy Bradley vanished from a cruise ship during a family vacation. Last seen dancing at the ship’s nightclub and later on her cabin balcony, she was gone by morning, leaving only her sandals and polo shirt behind.

This gripping three-part true crime documentary revisits the chilling disappearance, featuring firsthand accounts from Amy’s family, FBI agents, cruise staff, and people who claim to have seen her after her vanishing, some in disturbing places.

OTT Platform: Netflix

So, go ahead, grab your popcorn and queue up one (or all) of these titles. Whether you’re in the mood for a heartfelt teen drama or a tense psychological mystery, this list of standout new OTT releases this week got you covered.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.