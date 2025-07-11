Murder mysteries are one of the most fascinating genres in cinema. They draw you in with a crime, keep you guessing with clues and suspects, and deliver a twist just when you think you’ve solved it. There’s a unique thrill in watching a story unfold piece by piece while the tension builds, motives unravel, and suddenly, the truth is far more complicated than it seemed. If you’re a fan of these kinds of movies, then this list of murder mysteries is for you to watch.

1. Prisoners (2013)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime, Apple TV

When two young girls go missing, one of their fathers takes justice into his own hands while a determined detective uncovers dark secrets in a quiet town. The film explores how far someone will go to protect their family.

2. The Usual Suspects (1995)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime, Netflix

After a deadly ship explosion, a lone survivor tells a twisted tale involving a group of criminals and a mysterious mastermind named Keyser Soze. The story leads to one of the most famous twists in film history.

3. Kavaludaari (2019)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

A traffic cop stumbles upon skeletal remains linked to a decades-old murder. As he investigates the forgotten case, he uncovers hidden political secrets and a buried conspiracy.

4. Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru (2016)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime, Aha, YouTube (Buy), Zee5

A retired cop shares the story of his last case, where a hit-and-run leads to a complex murder mystery. Told through multiple perspectives, the film keeps you questioning what really happened.

5. Talvar (2015)

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Based on a real case, the film follows the conflicting investigations of a teenage girl’s murder. Each version of the truth reveals flaws in the system and the human cost of justice gone wrong.

6. Mystic River (2003)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime, YouTube (Buy)

Three childhood friends are drawn together after one of their daughters is murdered. As the investigation unfolds, buried trauma and mistrust threaten to destroy everything they once shared.

7. Dial M for Murder (1954)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime, YouTube (Buy), Apple TV

A man plots to murder his wife for money but fails, leading to a tense game of lies and cover-ups. This Hitchcock classic is a masterclass in suspense and storytelling.

Whether you enjoy mind-bending twists, slow-burning suspense, or emotionally charged mysteries, these murder mysteries will surely be some of the finest movies to watch. Each one brings a unique take on crime, justice, and human behavior, keeping you hooked until the very last scene. If you haven’t seen them yet, now’s the perfect time to start watching.

