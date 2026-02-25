New OTT releases you need to watch this week!

It’s the middle of the week, where days are busy, with packed schedules and endless things to do. After a hectic work day, let your evenings be filled with relaxation and entertainment! If your watchlist for the week is looking a little empty, worry not! Add these new OTT releases to your watchlist of the week for an entertaining time!

Top new OTT releases to watch this week!

Feb 26

1. BAKI-DOU: The Invincible Samurai

Baki and the strongest Underground Arena fighters are faced with the worst threat in the form of the resurrected Musashi Miyamoto, who was Japan’s greatest samurai. Set right after Hanma Baki, where Yujiro, the father, and Baki, the son, battle it out, this new addition to the series promises a more brutal path ahead.

OTT Platform: Netflix

2. Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2

Following Benedict’s disastrous confession to Sophie, the duo are torn apart by the weight of society and love. With his family’s words ringing in his ears about being brave and chasing love, can Benedict choose what his heart desires?

OTT Platform: Netflix

Feb 27

3. Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 8

This series will venture into the chaotic 2025 season, including Christian Horner departing from Red Bull, Lewis Hamilton adjusting at Ferrari, Lando Norris’ championship win, and more!

OTT Platform: Netflix

4. Secret Stories: Roslin

This thriller movie tells the story of Roslin, a 17-year-old plagued by the nightmare of a green-eyed stalker. Real trouble starts when a man in her dream arrives at her doorstep.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

5. Monarch: Legacy of Monster Season 2

Picking up right after the events of season 1, the new season will follow the Randa family as they reunite with their friends at the Apex Cybernetics research station on Skull Island. From the waters, a bioluminescent threat emerges, forcing them all to join hands to curb the situation.

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

6. Accused

The life and reputation of a renowned gynaecologist, Geetika, stand on a knife-edge when a serious anonymous accusation is made against her at the workplace. Her wife, Meera, seeks to uncover the truth, even if it means confronting the unflinching truth.

OTT Platform: Netflix

7. Thadayam

Sub-Inspector Adhiyaman uncovers a ritualistic pattern during the investigation of a series of gruesome murders along the Tamil Nadu- Andhra Pradesh border. Can the mystery be solved before another killing surfaces?

OTT Platform: Zee5

With these new OTT releases, your watchlist for this week is sorted! So, gather your favourite snacks, get comfortable on the couch, and start watching these flicks!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.