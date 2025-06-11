Sitcoms, or situational comedies, have captured audiences around the globe with their engaging storylines and relatable characters. Each episode typically lasts 30 minutes and delivers a fast-paced narrative. Many popular sitcoms delve into the daily lives of characters in various settings, including workplaces and schools, like The Office, Big Bang Theory, and Grey’s Anatomy. However, beyond these well-known titles, several hidden gems often go unnoticed. Here are 7 underrated sitcoms you can stream now on Netflix and JioHotstar!

1. Superstore

Cloud 9 is a big-box megastore where you can find anything imaginable. The workers in the store have to deal with unpredictable customers while managing their personalities and adjusting to their day-to-day lives.

This show highlights personal relationships, self-discovery, and love, through some hilarious moments.

OTT Platform: Netflix

2. Derry Girls

Erin, Orla, Michelle, Clare, and James are five spirited youngsters from Derry, navigating through their struggles and relationships during the political conflict of Northern Ireland in the 1990s.

Packed with sharp wit and comic situations, this sitcom should be on your watchlist!

OTT Platform: Netflix

3. A.P. Bio

After a former philosophy professor loses his chance to get his dream job, he is forced to return to his hometown and teach AP Biology. Instead, he uses this opportunity to get back on those who have wronged him.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

4. Abbot Elementary

A group of underpaid but passionate teachers, a slightly tone-deaf principal, and a whole bunch of children- this is what makes up the Philadelphia public school. This critically acclaimed series is one of the most underrated sitcoms, loaded with great comedy.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

5. Once Upon a Time

Think Wanda and Vision but it is the Evil Queen who cast a spell on the town of Storybrooke. Emma Swan is dragged into this magical town by her son, Henry Mills and discovers that the place is paused in time and the residents of the town are oblivious of this fact. It is up to Emma to restore the town and bring hope back.

This enchanting series is a must-watch where you can see your favourite Disney character in a charming set-up.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

6. Fresh Off the Boat

Set in the 1990s this sitcom follows the journey of an immigrant Taiwanese family as they struggle to adapt to the new socio-economic and cultural differences in the US.

This underrated sitcom delivers nostalgic Asian humour that makes you feel right at home!

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

7. Best of Luck Nikki!

This is the official Indian adaptation of Good Luck, Charlie, which revolves around an enigmatic family of five. In each episode, Dolly shares her family’s stories and offers advice for her newborn sister, Nikki, to watch as she grows up.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

There you have it, 7 underrated sitcoms to watch on Netflix and JioHotstar to stream now! Each of these series is packed with humour, entertaining plotlines, and relatable characters. So, what are you waiting for? Grab your favourite snacks, get comfortable on the couch, and turn on these electrifying flicks!

