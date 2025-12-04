Top Shows Like The Boys to Binge Before the Final Season Drops!

The Boys is an American satirical superhero series that depicts the possibility where superheroes are political figures who influence the people and major events in the world. A vigilante group, made up of ordinary humans, The Boys, rises to expose the threat of these superheroes and neutralise them. If you crave dark humour, ruthless anti-heroes, or superpowered mayhem wrapped in biting social commentary, this is the show you need to watch. The internet is buzzing with anticipation after the official social media handles announced the final season will be released in 2026!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prime Video (@primevideo)

The fourth season premiered on June 13th, 2024, which means that the fans need to wait a little more for the grand finale. Here are some shows like The Boys which you can watch while waiting for the final season!

The top-rated shows like The Boys, that you should watch!

1. Gen V

A spin-off and a connecting series to The Boys, this superhero show depicts the lives of students of Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, as they explore their sexuality, physical and moral boundaries on their journey of becoming superheroes.

2. Invincible

Mark Grayson is the son of the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man. As Mark crosses puberty and develops his powers, he realises that his father’s legacy might not be as heroic as it seems. Many fans have compared Omni-Man’s behaviour and powers to Homelander, which makes it a must-watch!

3. Preacher

An unusual preacher from Texas gets possessed by a mysterious creature, that gives him supernatural powers. While the preacher wants to know more about the creature, things get complicated when he starts killing his congregation.

4. Watchmen

This series is a superhero drama series written as a sequel to the 1986 DC comic series of the same name. Masked vigilantes are treated as criminals by the government, so they band together to form a mutiny. The others, however, aim to stop it before chaos ensues.

5. Misfits

The lives of five juveniles who have to complete community service changes after they get struck by lighting that gives them supernatural powers. With a storyline similar to the Fantastic Four origin story, this series should be on your watchlist!

6. Doom Patrol

Part mismatched support circle, part chaotic crime-fighting squad, DC’s most improbable heroes step up against malevolent and otherworldly threats and find themselves defending a world that barely acknowledges their existence.

With these shows ranging from superhero themes to intense action-drama, you pick a favourite and start streaming them while waiting for the final season of The Boys to drop on Amazon Prime!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.