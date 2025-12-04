Delicate surgery in Vizag helps two-year-old girl recover her eyesight

A delicate surgery has been performed free of cost on a two-year-old tribal girl at Sankar Foundation Eye Hospital in Vizag to restore the lost vision.

The girl from Tadibanda-Gondipakala village near Chintapalli suffered a severe bleeding injury on her right eye when she fell while playing a couple of days ago.

The child was first taken to the Chintapalli Primary Health Centre (PHC), where doctors advised her parents to proceed to the Regional Eye Hospital (REH) in Visakhapatnam. At REH, specialists further referred her to Sankar Foundation for urgent corneal tear repair.

The surgery was performed two days ago under the care of Dr V K Yashaswini, guided by Dr Nasrin, Head of the Cornea Department. The child was discharged after doctors declared that her vision was successfully restored, according to a press release by K Bangar Raju, Deputy General Manager (PR & Liaison) Sankar Foundation.

Overwhelmed by the succussful surgery, parents of the girl expressed gratitude to the hospital team.

