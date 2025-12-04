Himachal Pradesh travel guide: Your perfect trip itinerary

A viral reel made rounds across several social media platforms, showcasing what appears to be an ancient ritual called Raulane. This festival is primarily celebrated in the Kinnaur region of Himachal Pradesh and has sparked widespread interest online due to its unique concept and beautiful festivities. Two men dress up as Raula, the groom, and Raulane, the bride, in heavy, colourful woollen clothes and ornaments, with the main attraction being their covered faces. This reel that surfaced on the internet has gathered attention, with many showing interest in witnessing this festival themselves. Here we are with a Himachal Pradesh travel guide, to ensure that you get to witness this radiant festival and discover many more things that this beautiful place has to offer.

Commute

While there are no direct flights from Vizag to Himachal, several airlines such as Indigo, Air India, and Alliance Air offer connecting flight services. On such a route is the Visakhapatnam to Delhi to Himachal Airports in Manali and Shimla. Sometimes, flights can also opt for a Vizag to Bangalore to Delhi to Shimla. A quicker and cheaper travel option from Vizag to Delhi via air, and then opt for road travel from Delhi to Shimla or Manali.

Train travel is a reasonable and comfortable option one can consider. There are no direct trains from Vizag to Himachal Pradesh; one has to take the Vizag to Delhi train, followed by travel from Delhi to Himachal.

Stays

After a long journey from Vizag to Himachal Pradesh, the first thing that everyone does is pass out on the bed. Whether you’re searching for an opulent bed or a modest cot to keep you snug, Himachal Pradesh offers accommodations that deliver both extremes, and every comforting option in between.

Budget-friendly options in Manali include The Hosteller Manali, Kapoor Resorts by DLS Hotels, and Hotel Apple Nest, all offering panoramic mountain views. For those wanting to pamper themselves with Premium facilities, places like Honeymoon Inn, Wildflower Hall- An Oberoi Resort, and Baragarh Resorts and Spa are among the best options.

Sightseeing and Tourist Attractions

After resting and relaxing, it is time to get ready, set, and explore the sights in and around Himachal Pradesh. Here are some noteworthy places that should be on your itinerary.

The Ridge in Shimla

Enjoy a stroll on this open pedestrianised space above Mall Road, which is closed to vehicles. This place is no less than a winter wonderland during winter with how the snowfall blankets this place.

Mall Road in Shimla and Manali

Mall Road in Shimla and Manali is a popular destination for tourists, featuring various cafes, restaurants, handloom shops, shopping carts and kiosks, as well as stores offering souvenirs, decor, and much more.

The Jakhu Temple in Shimla

The Jakhu Temple is built on Shimla’s highest peak, the Jhaku Hill and houses the world’s tallest Hanuman statue. It is accessible through a scenic trail walk, taxi, horse ride or rope trek.

Old Manali

This city holds a Bohemian charm with its colonial architecture still intact. Every corner of the city holds the beauty of ancient history, surrounded with wooded mountain trails, apple orchards, and scenic spots by the Manaslu River.

Church of St. John in the Wilderness in Dharamshala

Built in 1852, this neo-Gothic Anglican church in Dharmashala is the resting place of Lord Elgin, the viceroy of India. This church is built in the deodar forest and is known for its stained-glass windows that were donated by Lady Elgin, Lord Elgin’s wife.

The Solang Valley in Manali, the Hadimba Devi Temple in Manali, the Hot Water Spring in Manikaran, Bhagsu Nag Waterfall in Dharamshala, Triund Trek in Dharamshala, Tabo Monastery in Spiti Valley, and St Michael’s Catholic Cathedral in Shimla are also some places that you should visit during your trip to Himachal.

With this Himachal Pradesh travel guide from Vizag, you are sure to have the time of your life in this region that has a colonial architectural charm. So, what are you waiting for? Gather your tribe, make plans, and ​visit Himachal Pradesh!

