Best Biryanis in Vizag That Will Change Your Dinner Plans Tonight!

The last month of the year has begun, bringing in teeth-chattering chills and cold but comforting winds. It’s finally the season when family members from other cities or abroad return home to celebrate the festive season with their loved ones, and one thing that locals and tourists look forward to is food. Vizag is known for its indulgent, mouth-watering biryani spots, especially if you’re on the hunt for the best biryanis in Vizag. That’s exactly why a curated list of the city’s most delectable biryanis has been brought together, which are aromatic, fiery, and irresistibly satisfying.

The top-rated biryanis in Vizag are finger-licking good!

1. Kaju Paneer Biryani

This aromatic spicy goodness is a combination of richly marinated cashew and paneer gravy mixed into fragrant saffron basmati rice. Paired with a side of kachambari, a combination of curd, onions, herbs and spices, it makes a perfect mix for a balanced meal. The dish also comes with a plate of raw onions and lemon slices to add crunch and flavour to the meal.

​Where to find: Eaters Stop, Dwaraka Nagar, Visakhapatnam.

2. Mutton Keema Biryani

Fluffy basmati rice is layered with seasoning, herbs, aromatic spices and a spicy, rich gravy, topped with well-cooked and marinated mutton keema masala. This rice mixture is left to cook and infuse all the flavours into all the elements of the dish. Mutton Keema Biryani is one of the most loved dishes in Vizag.

​Where to find: Hotel Jas, The Glitz, near Panorama Hills, Rushikonda.

3. Double Joint Chicken Biryani

For avid chicken lovers, the Double Joint Chicken Biryani is truly a feast. Fluffy and aromatic basmati rice is served with two whole chicken joints, which are cooked to perfection. Known for their signature bamboo cooking method and food so nostalgic that it reminds you of home, this restaurant boasts many other specialities like Rajula Kodi Pulav and Doopudu Pothu Pulav, which is served only on Sundays.

​Where to find: Raju Gari Paakasaala, Rushikonda or Raju Gari Paakasaala Elite Takeaway, Ramanagar.

4. Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani

This signature dish, which carries the legacy of biryani from Hyderabad throughout the world, is a combination of marinated, juicy, tender chicken with aromatic gravy and fluffy saffron-infused basmati rice and is one of the best biryanis in Vizag. Spicy Venue is known for serving one of the best Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani, with a generous quantity of chicken.

Where to find: Spicy Venue, Siripuram Circle, Balaji Nagar.

5. Fish Biryani

Fresh fish is marinated in a mix of spices and aromatic condiments, and is layered onto seasoned basmati rice. This biryani is served with a rich gravy that complements the natural flavour of the fish. This coastal delicacy is served in Biryani’s Lounge, which also specialises in Indo-Chinese cuisine and North Indian cuisine.

​Where to find: Biryanis Lounge, Dwaraka Nagar.

With this list of places which serve the best biryanis in Vizag, along with other recommended dishes to try, you and your loved ones are sure to have a delightful time tasting, enjoying and celebrating the festive season. Gather your gang and set out to try out these biryanis!

