Let’s face it, biryani is one of the most ordered and cooked food items in Vizag. No matter what time of the day, or what day of the week, we can always count on biryani to hit the spot. While the food scene in Vizag is developing rapidly, the locals are loyal to this flavour-packed dish, served with fragrant rice and spicy meat or vegetables. With so many options, there is always a debate on where to order from or visit for a plate of this comforting dish.

That is why we have rounded up some of the most delicious biryanis around the town, which are spicy and mouthwatering.

1. Eaters Stop

Loved by the locals for their budget-friendly prices and huge quantities, Eaters Stop has made its mark on the food scene in Vizag. Their chicken fry and dum biryani are some of the most frequently ordered biryanis, with succulent and flavour-packed meat, served with aromatic rice.

Location: Dwaraka Nagar

2. RuchiRa

A new cloud kitchen in Vizag has captured a significant fanbase by serving biryanis in a matka (pot). This kitchen serves delicious and flavourful biryani which is slow-cooked to trap in all the savory goodness. Their Chicken Matka biryani, Keema Matka biriyani, and Chicken Dum Biriyani are some of the must-try dishes. This is the kind of biryani that will push you to take a good nap!

Location: Asilmetta

3. Shah Zafran

A mouthful of juicy and spicy meat, paired with beautifully cooked basmati rice served in large quantities is Shah Zafran for you. Loyal patrons often praise this restaurant for their comforting ambience, timely service, and tasty food that is dished out. Some recommended biryanis include Shah Zafran Chicken Special Mehefil Biryani, Chicken Dum, and Fry Biryani.

Location: Ram Nagar

4. Paradise Biryani

The iconic biryani from Paradise Cafe has been serving the residents of Vizag for more than seven years. This is the go-to place for authentic Hyderabadi biryani and their succulent kebabs. Made with delectable rice, abundant pieces of savoury meat, and lots of cashews, served with Mirchi ka Salan and Raita, any biryani from Paradise tastes like a slice from heaven. Royal Chicken Biryani, Chicken Keema rice bowl, and Nizam Chicken Dum biryani are some of the must-try biryanis from this iconic place.

Location: Siripuram

5. New Kalyani Mess

This is the place for vegetarians to indulge in tasty and filling biryanis. Their Veg biryani is cooked using tasteful spices and combining the vegetables with the long-grain rice. Their Kalyani Special Biryani takes a different approach, serving spicy and delicious vegetable gravy over aromatic rice. Another fan favourite is their panasa mukkala (Jackfruit) biriyani, a great alternative for mutton for vegans, that is packed with flavour and whole spices.

Location: Dwaraka Nagar

A good plate of biryani can melt away any tension or stress. When shared with friends and family, biryani is a comfort food that always hits the spot leaving you satisfied. So, the next time you are looking for a new place to try out biryani, give one of these restaurants a try!

