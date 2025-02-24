It’s 2025, and being mainstream is, well, not in. In a time where everyone’s either trying to be one-of-a-kind, do something offbeat, or make a difference, it bodes well to find spots that are just as unconventional! This is a great way to find hidden gems that let you enjoy the city without the crowd. If you’re looking for such places to visit in Visakhapatnam, here’s a list of mainstream spots and their lesser-known alternatives to try!

1. Skip RK Beach, visit Seethapalem Beach

RK Beach is the poster child of Vizag’s coastline, always bustling with visitors enjoying street food, horse rides, and ocean views. But if you’re looking for a less-crowded, more peaceful alternative, Seethapalem Beach is your escape. Located near Atchutapuram, about 25 km from Vizag, this untouched paradise has pristine shores and a silent beauty to it. Arrive by sunrise for a memorable experience.

2. Instead of INS Kursura Submarine Museum, visit Telugu Samskruthika Niketanam

INS Kursura Submarine Museum has been an iconic educational spot for years, giving visitors a peek inside a real Soviet-era submarine. But for a unique dive into culture, visit the Telugu Samskruthika Niketanam (World Telugu Museum) atop Kailasagiri.

Opened in 2015, this museum celebrates the rich heritage of Telugu literature, art, and history through sculptures, portraits, and an engaging light-and-sound show narrated by Sai Kumar. A must-visit for history buffs and culture enthusiasts!

3. Skip Kailasagiri Viewpoint, visit Ross Hill viewpoint

Kailasagiri is the go-to viewpoint for panoramic cityscapes, but if you want an equally stunning yet unique perspective, try Ross Hill Viewpoint. Overlooking Old Town and the port, this spot lets you soak in Vizag’s history alongside its beauty. Fewer crowds, a serene atmosphere, and a mesmerizing sunset—what’s not to love?

4. Skip Tenneti Park, visit Mudasarlova Park

Tenneti Park has long been a favourite for morning walks and picturesque sunsets, especially after the MV Maa shipwreck added to its charm. But if you want a quieter alternative, Mudasarlova Park is a hidden retreat. Set beside a reservoir, it offers green landscapes, playgrounds, and peaceful water views. It’s perfect for a relaxed day out with family or solo unwinding amidst nature.

5. Skip Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary, go to Kondakarla Bird Sanctuary

Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary is a well-known trekking and wildlife spot, but for a more offbeat experience, head to Kondakarla Bird Sanctuary.

Situated around a scenic lake, this spot attracts migratory birds, making it a paradise for birdwatchers and nature lovers. Take a ride in the traditional palm-tree boats amidst floating lotus flowers and soak in the beauty of it all.

6. Skip Simhachalam Temple, visit Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swami Temple, Bheemili

Simhachalam Temple is an architectural marvel and a major pilgrimage site, but for a quieter yet equally divine experience, visit the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swami Temple in Bheemili.

Unlike Simhachalam’s fierce form of Lord Narasimha, here he is worshipped in his peaceful Sri Mannarayana form. The temple’s serene atmosphere and historical significance make it a great alternative for spiritual seekers.

7. Instead of Divis Bridge Beach, visit NTPC Pump Bridge

Divis Bridge Beach, with its unique structure stretching into the sea, has gained popularity, but if you want something more secluded, check out NTPC Pump Bridge. Located near the NTPC power plant, this bridge offers uninterrupted ocean views in a tranquil setting. It’s a lesser-explored spot, perfect for those who love discovering hidden corners of the city.

While the popular places of visit in Visakhapatnam have their charm, these underrated alternatives offer fresh perspectives, fewer crowds, and a more personal experience with nature, culture, and history. So, next time you’re planning an outing, skip the mainstream and explore the road less travelled—you won’t regret it!

