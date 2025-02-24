We’re kicking off a new week and while endless responsibilities lie ahead, some fun entertainment is not far off. The OTT release radar this week is all set with new movies and shows spanning genres like comedy, action, teenage drama, crime, and more. Tollywood fans can now watch Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, which became one of the highest-grossing festive films this Sankranthi, and manga lovers can check out Demon City, a gritty adaptation of Masamichi Kawabe’s comic titled Oni Goroshi. But that’s not all, check out this list of the new OTT releases this week for more exciting titles!

1. Running Point

Kate Hudson stars as Isla Gordon, a former party girl who finds herself suddenly in charge of her family’s legendary pro basketball team. As she tries to balance her personal life with running a high-profile franchise, Isla must prove to everyone—especially herself—that she’s more than just a socialite.

With Mindy Kaling at the helm, expect sharp humour, emotional depth, and plenty of sports action across 10 episodes.

Why you should watch: If you loved The Mindy Project or Ted Lasso, this one’s right up your alley with its blend of comedy, heart, and an underdog story.

Streaming on: Netflix

Release Date: 27 February

2. Suits LA

The Suits universe expands with a brand-new setting—Los Angeles! Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor, has carved out a name for himself among the city’s elite, representing high-profile clients. But when his firm faces an existential crisis, Ted is forced to play the very game he once despised.

Power struggles, office drama, and legal twists—this series has it all. This is one of the most anticipated new shows on the OTT release list this week.

Why you should watch: If you were a fan of Suits, this spinoff keeps the legacy alive with new characters, high-stakes legal drama, and plenty of sharp dialogue.

Streaming on: JioHotstar

Release Date: 24 February

3. Love Under Construction

Vinod, an ambitious expat, dreams of building his perfect home, but reality has other plans. Between navigating love, family pressures, and unexpected challenges, he soon realizes that constructing a house is nothing compared to managing relationships.

This heartwarming Malayalam web series, JioHotstar’s first original in the language, will stream in seven languages, making it accessible to a wide audience. This is a must-watch OTT release among the new shows this week.

Why you should watch: A lighthearted yet emotional take on dreams and relationships, perfect for fans of slice-of-life dramas.

Streaming on: JioHotstar

Release Date: 28 February

4. Ziddi Girls

Five fearless Gen Z freshers enter Matilda House College, ready to take on the world. But between academic pressure, heartbreak, and unexpected rivalries, they soon realize that college is about more than just independence—it’s about finding themselves. When their beloved institution faces a threat, these girls must rise to the occasion.

Why you should watch: Think Mismatched meets Derry Girls—a vibrant, youthful drama filled with friendship, rebellion, and self-discovery.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: 27 February

5. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Tim Burton’s beloved 1988 supernatural comedy gets a long-awaited sequel! When Lydia’s teenage daughter stumbles upon the portal to the afterlife, she accidentally resurrects the mischievous Beetlejuice.

What follows is a chaotic adventure filled with nostalgia, fun, and Burton’s signature gothic charm. This is one of the most anticipated new movies on the OTT release list this week.

Why you should watch: If you loved the original Beetlejuice, this sequel brings back familiar faces while introducing new twists and turns.

Streaming on: JioHotstar

Release Date: 28 February

6. Aashram Season 3 Part 2

Baba Nirala’s empire is crumbling, and betrayal is lurking at every corner. With Bhopa Swami taking over and Pammi seeking revenge, the stakes are higher than ever in this gripping crime thriller.

Corruption, blind faith, and power struggles continue to fuel this intense saga. This is a much-awaited release on OTT among the new shows this week.

Why you should watch: If you love dark crime dramas like Sacred Games, this one’s packed with intense performances and unpredictable twists.

Streaming on: MX Player

Release Date: 27 February

7. Su Majestad

Spanish royal drama gets a modern-day shake-up! When rebellious Princess Pilar is suddenly forced to take the throne after her father steps down in disgrace, she must prove to the world—and herself—that she can rule.

With politics, scandals, and a touch of comedy, this show is a refreshing take on monarchy in the digital age. Among the new OTT releases this week, this is one that you must add to your watchlist!

Why you should watch: If The Crown and Red, White & Royal Blue had a baby, it would be this witty and intriguing series.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: 27 February

8. Sosyal Climbers

Ray and Jessa, a struggling couple, find themselves in a posh neighbourhood after a mix-up. Instead of coming clean, they decide to fake their way into high society, pulling off elaborate cons to keep up appearances. But how long can they keep the act going before it all crumbles?

Why you should watch: A fun, scam-filled rom-com that feels like Inventing Anna meets Crazy Rich Asians. This is a must-watch OTT release among the new movies and shows this week.

Streaming on: Netflix

Release Date: 27 February

9. Suzhal: The Vortex Season 2

A murder, a traditional festival, and a web of lies—season two of this critically acclaimed Tamil thriller picks up right where it left off.

As Inspector Sakkarai investigates the death of a prominent activist, he uncovers secrets that shake an entire community. Don’t miss this show from the new OTT releases this week.

Why you should watch: With its gripping storytelling and atmospheric cinematography, Suzhal is one of India’s best crime thrillers.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: 28 February

10. Sankranthiki Vasthunam

When a renowned tech entrepreneur is kidnapped, her ex-boyfriend—now a retired cop—is pulled back into action for a high-stakes rescue mission.

Packed with action, drama, and suspense, this Telugu blockbuster is finally available for streaming. This is a much-awaited release on OTT among the new movies this week.

Why you should watch: If you’re into high-octane thrillers with emotional depth, this one’s a must-watch.

Streaming on: Zee5

Release Date: 1 March

11. Demon City

After being framed for his family’s murder, an ex-hitman embarks on a bloody mission to take down the masked criminals who have taken over his city. This anime adaptation of Oni Goroshi promises jaw-dropping action and an electrifying storyline.

Why you should watch: If you’re a fan of dark, revenge-driven anime like Attack on Titan or Tokyo Revengers, this one’s for you.

Streaming on: Netflix

Release Date: 27 February

With such a diverse set of new movies and TV shows on the release radar this week, OTT platforms are brimming with endless options of entertainment. So, without further ado, grab a snack, get comfy on your couch this week, and begin streaming these new OTT releases!

