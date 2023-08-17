Anime’s captivating narratives and stunning visuals have made binge-watching a widespread pastime. Its surging popularity attracts diverse audiences, eagerly awaiting each new season for its exceptional storytelling and animation. With various options on platforms like Netflix, anime enthusiasts can easily dive into this enthralling entertainment realm. Whether drawn to intricate plots or remarkable artwork, anime maintains a fervent global following.

Here is a list of top anime series on Netflix that will keep you occupied on your boring days.

Devilman Crybaby

This anime follows a plot where a planet is under threat from ancient demons. Akira’s friend advises him to join forces with a demon, transforming him into Devilman – a being with demonic powers but a human soul. Akira fights against evil, aiming to save fellow demon-human hybrids. Amidst widespread demon fear, humanity’s descent into violence and paranoia unfolds. The series consists of 10 episodes, each lasting 24-27 minutes.

Tokyo Revengers

The anime follows Takemichi Hanagaki, who, while toiling in various jobs, learns of his high school ex-girlfriend Hinata Tachibana’s demise. After an incident, he finds himself twelve years in the past, determined to save her and seek revenge. This gripping series spans three seasons, with each season containing 37 episodes lasting 24-30 minutes.

Hell’s Paradise

The anime’s plot centres on Gabimaru, a ruthless assassin hailing from Iwagakure. Facing execution, he’s given a chance at freedom by locating the Elixir of Life on a concealed island. This gripping narrative unfolds in a single season spanning 13 episodes.

Vinland Saga

The anime’s narrative follows Thorfinn as he embarks on a quest for vengeance against his father’s killer. His goal is to defeat the murderer in an honourable duel and thus honour his father’s memory. This compelling story spans 2 seasons, encompassing a total of 24 episodes.

Chainsaw Man

The anime centres on Denji, burdened with his late father’s debt and limited means to repay. Surviving via odd jobs and battling Devils for the Yakuza, he’s aided by Pochita, a Devil dog he rescued. Pochita’s chainsaw abilities prove vital against these formidable foes. This highly acclaimed series comprises 1 season with 12 episodes, enjoying widespread popularity.

Jujutsu Kaisen

The anime revolves around Yuji Itadori, an exceptionally fit high school student from Sendai. Before passing away, his grandfather imparts two important lessons- always help others and die surrounded by people. When Yuji’s Occult Club friends open a cursed talisman, their school is plagued by curses. The series spans 2 seasons comprising approximately 24 episodes.

