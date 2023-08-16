Enjoying a marathon of K-dramas with friends is undeniably a fantastic experience, creating lasting memories filled with laughter and shared emotions. The excitement of diving into a funny, comical, and adventurous web series heightens enjoyment, making it an ideal way to spend quality time together. However, the disappointment of not being able to finish a series can be a downer. To tackle this, we’re suggesting a selection of captivating short K-dramas on OTT platforms that strike a perfect balance between humour, excitement, and adventure, offering options that can be enjoyed in a single day or even within just an hour.

Here is a list of the top short K-dramas on OTT you can finish watching overnight.

You might also like No Content Available

You Drive Me Crazy

You Drive Me Crazy talks about Han Eun-sung and Kim Rae-wan’s friendship of eight years taking a transformative turn when their relationship deepens after a shared intimate experience. The miniseries chronicles their evolving dynamic, as well as their exploration of long-buried emotions and regrets from their past that they had previously set aside to preserve their friendship. Lee Yoo-young, Kim Seon-ho, Kim Sung-Joo, and others play crucial roles in this series directed by Hyun Sol-ip.

Number of episodes: 4

Episode duration: 30 minutes

Secret Queen Makers

Secret Queen Makers revolves around an insecure travel agent who discovers her inner beauty through the support of six men she encounters during her visits to Lotte duty-free stores. This rom-com was directed by Lee Chang-min and Kim Sang-hoo with Go Won-hee in the lead role.

Number of episodes: 7

Episode duration: 15 minutes

Queen of the Ring

Queen of the Ring revolves around Nan-hee, a young woman plagued by self-doubt stemming from her perceived lack of conventional beauty compared to her peers. Her life takes an intriguing turn when she inherits a ring with a long-held family mystery. This enchanted ring unexpectedly leads Se-gun, an attractive yet aloof individual, to perceive Nan-hee as his perfect match, despite his usually distant demeanour. The romantic fantasy drama stars Kim Seul-gi and Ahn Hyo-seop as the lead characters.

Number of episodes: 6

Episode duration: 30 minutes

Seven First Kisses

Seven First Kisses revolves around Lotte Duty-Free employee Min Soo-jin finds herself in unfamiliar territory, having never ventured into romantic relationships. A chance meeting with the goddess of dates bestows upon her a unique opportunity: the chance to choose her ideal partner for a momentous first kiss. Who is she going to choose? Seven First Kisses features Lee Cho-hee, Choi Ji-woo, Lee Joon-gi, and others in crucial roles and was directed by Jung Jung-hwa.

Number of episodes: 8

Episode duration: 12 minutes

One Sunny Day

One Sunny Day revolves around Kim Ji-ho, a man nursing a wounded heart, who unexpectedly finds himself on Jeju Island due to a work assignment. Fate repeatedly brings him into the presence of a young woman. When circumstances lead to both of them falling victim to theft, they are compelled to share accommodations at a guest house. Directed by Kwon Hyk-chan, One Sunny Day features So Ji-sub and Kim Ji-won in the lead roles.

Number of episodes: 10

Episode duration: 12 minutes

Hymn of Death

Hymn of Death is set during the Japanese occupation in Korea, Kim Woo-Jin, a playwright, navigates his life in the world of stage drama. Despite being married, his heart becomes entangled as he develops feelings for Yun Sim-Deok. The historical romantic drama was directed by Park Soo-jin and features Lee Jong-suk and Shin Hye-sun as the lead characters.

Number of episodes: 6

Episode duration: 35 minutes

The Happy Loner

The Happy Loner revolves around the idea of commitment issues of Ji-young, a committed individualist who shies away from forming connections, and crosses paths with Byuk-soo, for whom relationships are an indispensable part of life. Gong-myung, Min Hyo-rin, Ji Il-joo, and others key roles in this series directed by Park Hyun-suk.

Number of episodes: 2

Episode duration: 70 minutes

Let us know which one of these short K-dramas on OTT you are finishing first. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for monthly OTT updates.