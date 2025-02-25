The Andhra Pradesh Budget Assembly Session, held on February 24, 2025, brought significant announcements regarding the state’s infrastructure development. Governor Abdul Nazeer revealed that the planned 46.23 km metro rail network in Visakhapatnam is set to be completed by 2029. This project, alongside Vijayawada’s 38.40 km metro rail, is part of a Rs 22,000.50 crore investment aimed at revolutionising urban transport in the state.

The governor emphasized that these upcoming mass rapid transit systems would enhance connectivity, boost economic growth, and improve travel efficiency. Apart from mentioning the metro rail, he highlighted other key developments, including the revival of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and the formation of the new South Coastal railway zone.

As part of a broader push to establish Andhra Pradesh as a global logistics hub, the government is also working on megaports, new airports, and multi-modal transport hubs. “With 1,053 km of coastline, strategic connectivity, and world-class infrastructure, we are committed to transforming AP’s logistics sector. Efforts are underway to upgrade ten major ports, including Visakhapatnam, Krishnapatnam, Ramayapatnam, Machlipatnam, Gangavaram, Kakinada, and Mulapeta, to international standards,” Governor Nazeer stated.

Budget Session Kicks Off Amid YSRC Protest

The Andhra Pradesh Budget Session, which began on Monday, is set to continue until March 19. However, the opening day saw a dramatic walkout by the YSR Congress (YSRCP) in protest over their denied Opposition status.

Led by former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, YSRCP legislators entered the Assembly in the morning but soon disrupted the Governor’s speech, demanding official recognition as the main opposition. Despite their reduced numbers following the recent elections, the YSRCP members insisted on their right to voice public concerns.

Amid their sloganeering and protest, the ruling party remained unresponsive. As tensions escalated, the YSRCP legislators stormed the well of the Assembly, continuing their objections. Undeterred, Governor Nazeer proceeded with his address, detailing the state’s development agenda. Shortly after, the YSRCP leaders exited the Assembly, marching out in protest and chanting slogans against the TDP-led government.

With the session now underway, all eyes will be on the key discussions and policies that will shape Andhra Pradesh’s future in the coming weeks.

